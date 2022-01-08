Politics
Results of Jokowi’s meeting with the designers of the capital’s new palace asking for an increase in the area of open green spaces
JAKARTA, KabarMedan.com | In a meeting with President Joko Widodo regarding the Presidential Palace at the location of the new capital, Nyoman Nuarta and a team of architects who were the team of experts in the design of Garuda Palace presented some information .
During the meeting, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Director General of Human Settlements of the Ministry of PUPR Diana Kusumastuti.
The presentation on the basic design of Garuda Palace by Nyoman Nuarta concerns the construction plan for the new capital of Indonesia at Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan.
The president chose the design of the Istana Karya Nyoman Nuarta after going through the stages of a competition organized by the Ministry of the PUPR in early 2021.
According to Nyoman, Jokowi had questioned the extent of the open green space in the form of a botanical garden that felt less spacious.
Mr. President said, why does this seem narrow? I said, the area given started from 32 hectares, but expanded to 55 hectares. Mr. President even asked me, Mr. Nyoman, what size do you want? “I said it should be 100 hectares, the area of the presidential palace is smaller than the area of Garuda Wisnu Kencana,” Nyoman Nuarta wrote in his written statement on Saturday (/ 1/2022).
Jokowi asked the PUPR minister to increase the planned area of the presidential palace to 100 hectares.
However, said Nyoman Nuarta, in order not to cause any misunderstanding, the envisaged area is a green space in the form of a forest and a botanical garden which is located to the right and left of the Garuda Palace building.
Thus, the area of the Garuda Palace building and other supporting buildings remains, as planned with the addition of a green space, in the form of a forest and a botanical garden. “In our calculations, the built area is only 8 percent, while the remaining 92 percent is open green space,” Nyoman said.
This percentage, according to Nyoman Nuarta, proved that the existence of the IKN in northern Penajam Paser is really aimed at reviving the area of abandoned land.
Currently, the Nyoman Nuarta team is coordinating with a team from the PUPR ministry to determine the area that will be used as an extension of green spaces in the IKN area.
The surrounding land is still very large. So it is still possible to make it into a forest within the palace grounds, he said.
During the meeting, according to Nyoman Nuarta, President Joko Widodo confirmed that the Garuda Palace design he presented will be the final design ready to be made.
“That is to say, the design that I presented to the president can no longer be changed, it is final as the design of the presidential palace,” he said.
During the design process, the basic design of the Garuda Palace was changed four times, not including the initial unofficial designs.
These changes, according to Nyoman Nuarta, have happened in an evolutionary way to comply with various regulations and accommodate various interests so that it truly becomes an authentic and modern palace.
So far, the State Palace, Merdeka Palace and Bogor Palace are Dutch heritage buildings which were later turned into palaces.
In fact, some of them were previously private buildings. So this is the first time that we will have a presidential palace which is actually designed and built like a palace, Nyoman explained.
Regarding some critics who accused the design of the presidential palace in the new capital of neglecting the ecological elements inherent in the island of Kalimantan, Nyoman Nuarta said the location where the palace complex was built was an empty area.
It was an old industrial forest where there were no large trees, all shrubs with rolling, hilly contours. Who said it was a forest, precisely with the establishment of this IKN, the area will be reforested, he explained.
In addition, the basic design of the Garuda Palace really took into account the energy-efficient green elements.
The copper slats arranged vertically on the outside of the palace building would become sun visor, which prevents sunlight from entering directly into the building.
This design is designed to save the use of electric power, especially to turn on the air conditioner.
The air conditioner can be turned off because the room will still be cool, Nyoman Nuarta said.
Meanwhile, using metals such as copper as the building’s outer skin at first glance gives the impression of being hard and stiff.
Indeed, according to his experience and knowledge, copper is flexible, malleable, non-corrosive and a good conductor of lightning electricity.
In terms of maintenance, copper is also very easy to maintain. Its use as a building skin, Nyoman said, will be treated the same as the skin of a statue.
The combination with elements such as the patina, causes the copper to oxidize and change color to tosca green.
So in terms of maintenance, it will be very easy and cost effective, said Nyoman.
Nyoman Nuarta added that President Joko Widodo hopes he is still willing to help the government realize the presidential palace in the new IKN.
Although at first Nyoman Nuarta was only forced to complete the basic design, the president still asked him to participate in the initiation so that there would be no change in the approved design. [KM-07]
Sources
2/ https://kabarmedan.com/hasil-pertemuan-jokowi-dengan-desainer-istana-ibu-kota-baru-meminta-penambahan-luasan-ruang-terbuka-hijau/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]