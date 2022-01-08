Results of Jokowi’s meeting with the designers of the capital’s new palace asking for an increase in the area of ​​open green spaces

JAKARTA, KabarMedan.com | In a meeting with President Joko Widodo regarding the Presidential Palace at the location of the new capital, Nyoman Nuarta and a team of architects who were the team of experts in the design of Garuda Palace presented some information .

During the meeting, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Director General of Human Settlements of the Ministry of PUPR Diana Kusumastuti.

The presentation on the basic design of Garuda Palace by Nyoman Nuarta concerns the construction plan for the new capital of Indonesia at Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan.

The president chose the design of the Istana Karya Nyoman Nuarta after going through the stages of a competition organized by the Ministry of the PUPR in early 2021.

According to Nyoman, Jokowi had questioned the extent of the open green space in the form of a botanical garden that felt less spacious.

Mr. President said, why does this seem narrow? I said, the area given started from 32 hectares, but expanded to 55 hectares. Mr. President even asked me, Mr. Nyoman, what size do you want? “I said it should be 100 hectares, the area of ​​the presidential palace is smaller than the area of ​​Garuda Wisnu Kencana,” Nyoman Nuarta wrote in his written statement on Saturday (/ 1/2022).

Jokowi asked the PUPR minister to increase the planned area of ​​the presidential palace to 100 hectares.

However, said Nyoman Nuarta, in order not to cause any misunderstanding, the envisaged area is a green space in the form of a forest and a botanical garden which is located to the right and left of the Garuda Palace building.

Thus, the area of ​​the Garuda Palace building and other supporting buildings remains, as planned with the addition of a green space, in the form of a forest and a botanical garden. “In our calculations, the built area is only 8 percent, while the remaining 92 percent is open green space,” Nyoman said.

This percentage, according to Nyoman Nuarta, proved that the existence of the IKN in northern Penajam Paser is really aimed at reviving the area of ​​abandoned land.

Currently, the Nyoman Nuarta team is coordinating with a team from the PUPR ministry to determine the area that will be used as an extension of green spaces in the IKN area.

The surrounding land is still very large. So it is still possible to make it into a forest within the palace grounds, he said.

During the meeting, according to Nyoman Nuarta, President Joko Widodo confirmed that the Garuda Palace design he presented will be the final design ready to be made.

“That is to say, the design that I presented to the president can no longer be changed, it is final as the design of the presidential palace,” he said.

During the design process, the basic design of the Garuda Palace was changed four times, not including the initial unofficial designs.

These changes, according to Nyoman Nuarta, have happened in an evolutionary way to comply with various regulations and accommodate various interests so that it truly becomes an authentic and modern palace.

So far, the State Palace, Merdeka Palace and Bogor Palace are Dutch heritage buildings which were later turned into palaces.

In fact, some of them were previously private buildings. So this is the first time that we will have a presidential palace which is actually designed and built like a palace, Nyoman explained.

Regarding some critics who accused the design of the presidential palace in the new capital of neglecting the ecological elements inherent in the island of Kalimantan, Nyoman Nuarta said the location where the palace complex was built was an empty area.

It was an old industrial forest where there were no large trees, all shrubs with rolling, hilly contours. Who said it was a forest, precisely with the establishment of this IKN, the area will be reforested, he explained.

In addition, the basic design of the Garuda Palace really took into account the energy-efficient green elements.

The copper slats arranged vertically on the outside of the palace building would become sun visor, which prevents sunlight from entering directly into the building.

This design is designed to save the use of electric power, especially to turn on the air conditioner.

The air conditioner can be turned off because the room will still be cool, Nyoman Nuarta said.

Meanwhile, using metals such as copper as the building’s outer skin at first glance gives the impression of being hard and stiff.

Indeed, according to his experience and knowledge, copper is flexible, malleable, non-corrosive and a good conductor of lightning electricity.

In terms of maintenance, copper is also very easy to maintain. Its use as a building skin, Nyoman said, will be treated the same as the skin of a statue.

The combination with elements such as the patina, causes the copper to oxidize and change color to tosca green.

So in terms of maintenance, it will be very easy and cost effective, said Nyoman.

Nyoman Nuarta added that President Joko Widodo hopes he is still willing to help the government realize the presidential palace in the new IKN.

Although at first Nyoman Nuarta was only forced to complete the basic design, the president still asked him to participate in the initiation so that there would be no change in the approved design. [KM-07]