Former President Donald Trump is retaliating against the president. Joe Biden on his January 6 Capitol Riot anniversary speech; calls Biden a “voice of despair” | Latin post

Former President Donald Trump applauded President Joe Biden’s Friday, calling the United States General Manager a “voice of desperation,” a day after the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Trump made his comments in a statement he released in response to Biden’s attack in his speech.

“What we witnessed yesterday were the last gasps of a corrupt and discredited leftist political and media establishment that for decades drove our country to the ground,” Trump said, adding that Biden was attempting to make America a country that the people “cannot recognize.”

“Joe Biden’s voice is now the voice of despair and despair,” added the former president.

Trump further noted that Biden’s managers gave him a speech yesterday, saying his allies knew “the failure of his presidency.”

Donald Trump castigates Democrats in Friday speech

In Trump’s statement Friday, Newsweek noted that the former president also accused Democrats of using the Jan.6 Capitol insurgency to “justify” what he claims is an attack on American freedoms.

Donald Trump also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her speech, as he compared the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill to the September 12 terrorist attack, calling the insurgency a “failure of security led by Pelosi on Capitol Hill ”.

Trump then said he was not the one who tried to “undermine American democracy”, claiming he was the one “tried to SAVE it”.

He then pledged that “America will be great again” and that Americans will speak up, vote and act, and that they “TAKE OUR COUNTRY”.

President Biden’s birthday speech on January 6

Donald Trump’s statement came a day after President Joe Biden gave his anniversary speech for the January 6 Capitol riots, where he attacked the former president accusing Trump and his allies of holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy “.

Although he attacked Trump in his speech, Biden said he chose not to name Donald Trump because he did not want to start a “contemporary political battle.” Joe Biden identified Trump as “the former president” in his speech on Thursday.

In the anniversary speech, Biden blatantly accused the former president of preventing a “peaceful transfer of power” through a “violent mob” who raped the Capitol.

Joe Biden stressed that the former president “cannot accept that he lost” even though a number of officials, including the vice president, have said he did not win for the job.

Biden also said the former chief executive also caused a “spread of lies” about the 2020 election.

Biden said the former president did so because “he valued power over principle” and considered his own best interests to be more necessary than that of the Americans.

“His battered ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution,” Biden added.

