IIM’s appeal to the PM to end the silence on hate





Several professors, students and non-teaching staff at the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his disheartening silence on the rise in intolerance and reminded him that it emboldens hate-makers and threatens the unity and integrity of the country. The letter endorsed by 183 signatories, including five from IIM Ahmedabad, stressed that hate speech and calls for violence are unacceptable.

Your silence on the rise of intolerance in our country, Mr. Prime Minister, is discouraging for all of us who value the multicultural fabric of our country. Your silence, Honorable Prime Minister, emboldens hateful voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country, states the letter dated January 6. We ask you, Honorable Prime Minister, to stand firm against the forces that seek to divide us. We ask your leaders to turn our minds and hearts, as a nation, away from incitement to hatred against our people. We, the undersigned, call on you and our elected members to uphold the culture of tolerance and diversity that defines our great nation. Hate speech and calls for violence against communities based on religious / caste identity are unacceptable, according to the letter. Our Constitution gives us the right to practice our religion with dignity, without fear, without shame.

There is a sense of fear in our country now that places of worship, including churches, have been vandalized in recent days, and there have been calls to take up arms against our Muslim brothers and sisters. All of this is being done with impunity and without any fear of due process, said the letter, written in the context of the passage of an anti-conversion bill in BJP-led Karnataka and the persecution. of minorities across the country. We expect our leaders to protect our constitutional rights. We expect our leaders to ensure the safety and security of every Indian citizen. We expect our leaders to motivate us to be human and to look beyond differences based on caste, religion, language, and other identities. We believe that a company can focus on creativity, innovation and growth, or that a company can create divisions within itself. We want to build an India that is an example of inclusiveness and diversity in the world. We, the undersigned faculty, staff and students of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) hope and pray that you lead the country to make the good choices, added the signatories.

Karnataka has witnessed a series of attacks on Christian churches and prayer rooms since the BJP government declared its intention to pass a law against fraudulent conversions. The government passed the Karnataka Religious Freedom Right Protection Bill 2021 in the assembly just two days before Christmas. Although still not a law as the bill is to be passed by the Legislative Council, it has already instilled a sense of fear in minority communities, especially Christians who form only 1, 87% of the state’s 6.5 crore population. There has also been an increase in hostility towards Muslim students coming to university in hijab (headgear). At least two such incidents have come to light at colleges in Udupi and Chikmagalur, where students affiliated with parivar Sangh organizations such as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad showed up with saffron scarves as a counter. Prateek Raj, a faculty member at IIM Bangalore and one of the signatories of the letter, said the hate speech violates constitutional principles of equality, freedom and justice. Regardless of political ideologies, ruling and opposition parties must speak out against hate speech targeting any community. With the exception of a few voices like Nitin Gadkari, we have not heard any statement from the Prime Minister or members of the Union cabinet. As a group of academics and students, we felt the need to urge the central government to speak out against hate speech. So we issued an open letter, Raj said.

Poster campaign About a hundred progressive organizations under the aegis of the National Solidarity Forum launched a poster

campaign against anti-conversion laws in BJP-led states. The anti-conversion law affects Christians, Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and women. In this context, concerns for national solidarity initiated this campaign, not only against the anti-conversion bill in Karnataka, but also against all anti-conversion laws in India, poster campaign participants said in a press release on

Thusday. The organizations argue that these laws are not only a violation of freedom of religion, but also a violation of various clauses of the Indian constitution, he added. Additional reports by Basant Kumar Mohanty

