Second immunization dose achievement in Indonesia reaches 116.5 million





– Working Group (Task) Management of Covid-19 reported up to 455,024 people received vaccine the second dose on Saturday (8/12) until 12 p.m. WIB. Based on data for Saturday (8/1), with this addition, the total number of Indonesians who received second dose of vaccine since its launch, up to 116,569,908 people. Meanwhile, the number of recipients of the first dose of vaccine today increased by 760,632. With this addition, those who received the first dose of vaccine reached 169,580,225 people. As for those who received the third dose of vaccine, mainly by health workers, reached 1,324,565 people, an increase of 27,193 people on Saturday. The government is targeting 208,265,720 COVID-19 vaccines to form herd immunity, so the pandemic can be immediately resolved. Previously, Indonesian Ministry of Health adopt the vaccine distribution methodbooster‘or the third antibody booster dose of what is currently in effect for around 21 million target communities in remote areas of the country. “The distribution scheme follows the current distribution process,” said Covid-19 vaccination spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi. He said that the distribution stage was carried out by PT Bio Farma. Of course, production is carried out after the vaccine product has received an Emergency Use Marketing Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM).BPOM). Bio Farma distributes vaccines with special parks capable of maintaining the ideal temperature of the cold chain, which is 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, in special vaccine storage facilities in each province. Related videos:

