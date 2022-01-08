How Trumps Election Playbook is used abroad





January 6, 2021 didn’t just happen in America. It has also happened to the rest of the world. Watching the crisis unfold from overseas, as I did from my flat in London, was to take into account the reality that the United States may not have returned as well. [and] ready to rule the world as Joe Biden claimed after his victory.

A year later, world leaders facing re-election are turning to Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal tactics to show how they too can sow doubt in the democratic process and, if necessary, overturn an election. American diplomats, who were once responsible for promoting the virtues of American democracy, have lost their credibility as defenders of liberal democracies.

Perhaps the most notable evidence of the international effects of January 6 is how some world leaders have chosen to echo the inflammatory rhetoric that led to the crisis. Over the past year, politicians in democracies as far away as Israel, Peru and Brazil have used baseless allegations of fraud with the apparent aim of preventing their own electoral defeat or, at the very least, to accumulate enough grievances to fuel a future political comeback. Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former autocratic Peruvian leader Alberto Fujimori, attributed her defeat in the June presidential elections to widespread electoral fraud and attempted, unsuccessfully, to overturn the result. Ousted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lost his post as prime minister to an opposition coalition last year, has yet to withdraw his baseless claim he was the victim of the biggest fraud electoral campaign in the history of democracy (although his party ultimately did). In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro appears to be laying the groundwork for his own allegations of electoral fraud if he loses re-election to former Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva later this year, as recent polls predict.

Trump is not the first world leader to attempt to overturn an election. But by doing so from the seat of American Democracy, he has encouraged politicians elsewhere to brazenly do the same. People will have learned that if you basically say from day one that voting against you is by definition fraudulent, you can get away with a lot, Ivo Daalder, Chairman of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and former United States Ambassador to NATO. , said. It all gets easier when what was the example, the city on a hill, shows you the way.

The risk of further efforts to undermine democracy is high in 2022, when two of Trump’s closest international allies are re-elected: Brazilian Bolsonaro and Hungarian Viktor Orbn. Bolsonaro, whom Trump approved in October, followed Trump’s playbook by threatening not to give in if he loses (he previously said such an outcome could only be the result of fraud) and by questioning the integrity of Brazil’s electronic voting system. Orbn and his ruling party Fidesz, which won Trump’s approval this week, have repeatedly claimed that European Union bureaucrats and the international left will interfere in the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Hungarian opposition leaders and experts I spoke with have told me that Orbn is unlikely to go as far as Trump in seeking to reverse the election result if his party loses, for the most part because he didn’t need it. The Hungarian leader has spent much of his last 12 years in power ensuring near-total control of the country’s institutions and redrawing the electoral map in favor of Fidesz. Even if it were to be dismissed (recent polls give the united opposition a small lead), Orbn’s loyalists would still wield influence over key bodies, including the country’s central bank, its prosecutors’ office and bon many of its state universities and cultural institutions. Unless the opposition can secure a qualified majority in parliament, this is unlikely to change.

Orbn is starting to build the narrative of electoral interference anyway, Pter Krek, director of the Budapest Political Capital Institute think tank, told me. For illiberal leaders like Bolsonaro and Orbn, January 6 widened the horizon of possibilities, autocracy scholar and author of Strongmen Ruth Ben-Ghiat told me. For authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China, this has provided demonstrable proof that the place that was a beacon of democracy is in fact susceptible to its own demise from democracy.

Prior to January 6, American diplomats always cited the United States’ democratic reputation for encouraging other countries to uphold democratic standards and condemn electoral subversion. Today, that kind of diplomacy is no longer an option, Brett Bruen, a former U.S. diplomat and former director of global engagement at the White House, told me. We have lost a lot of moral authority. We have lost the ability to say: Look at us; Follow us.

The democratic crisis in the Americas has also changed the way it engages with many of its closest allies, some of whom have expressed doubts as to whether Washington can still be considered a reliable partner. As a result, some diplomats emphasized countries’ common interests with the United States, rather than their shared values, Daalder said. Many diplomats are faced with the reality that what happened on January 6 really damaged the image of the Americas in the world and therefore if you want to get things done in diplomacy you don’t talk much. of democracy, you speak of interests.

A common frustration expressed by many former diplomats I have spoken with is that in the year since January 6, little has been done to strengthen American democracy or repair the damage to the reputation of the United States. . Although Biden pledged to make democracy renewal a cornerstone of his foreign policy, resulting in a virtual two-day democracy summit last month, his administration has yet to pass legislation to extend and protect voting rights or the democratic transition of power at home.

Having a Zoom session to try and correct some major flaws and threats in our democratic system at home and abroad is woefully insufficient, Bruen said. Former United States Ambassador and career diplomat Dana Shell Smith told me that failure to consolidate American democracy at home would invariably make the job of American diplomats exponentially more difficult.

Biden always says it’s not about our power example; that’s the power of our example, said Daalder. Until the Biden administration takes action to protect American democracy in the long run, its example will remain an example of vulnerability.

