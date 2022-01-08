Chinese activists face subversion charges over weekend rally

About twenty lawyers and activists quietly arrived at a Nice house party villa for rent near the Chinese seaside. They ate take out, sang along with karaoke, and played foosball. But they also had a serious goal: to discuss the besieged human rights movement in China.

Two years after this rally weekend in December 2019, the two most famous participants Xu Zhiyong and Ding jiaxi await trial for subversion in connection with the rally, according to the indictments. Police and prosecutors used the weekend meeting to strike a hammer on China’s advocacy movement for lawyers and besieged activists seeking democratic change.

Meetings like this, once common among Chinese rights activists, have become increasingly risky under Xi Jinping’s hardline regime. Under him, many newspapers, research organizations and groups that once supported independent activists in China were dissolved.

As it prepares to extend its era in power, those who still speak out wonder how the Chinese human rights movement can survive an increasingly strict circle of surveillance, house arrest, house arrest, detentions and trials.