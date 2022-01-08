Legal files of Peradi DPN for the government of Jokowi





Tribunnews.com reporter, Mr. Zulfikar TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Indonesian Association of Lawyers (Peradi) appreciates a number of performances by the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2021, particularly in the economic, infrastructure development, political and social sectors. Peradi Chairman Otto Hasibuan at a press conference on Peradi’s freshman grades and Peradi’s 17th birthday series in Jakarta on Friday (7/1/2022), said his party appreciated also the government’s achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Read also : Exchange of candidates for governor of Jakarta for Pilkada 2024, there are names of ministers for Jokowi’s son “In the fight against the pandemic, Indonesia is one of the best in Asia, as well as the world. One of them, ”he said. However, said Otto, Peradi, who is celebrating his 17th birthday, lamented the lack of attention from the government or Jokowi in the legal arena, including the lack of attention to lawyers. He admitted that he had never heard Jokowi use the word lawyer in his speech. “I have never heard, maybe others have,” said the president out of his mouth about the words of a lawyer even in his speech. And this is what should be noted, here it seems that the president is not paying enough attention, “he said. Read also : 2021 Final Thinking, DPC Peradi Solo Holds Restorative Justice Discussion Peradi considered that President Jokowi did not want to be the commander of the security forces. As the commander of the police, the president must be able to coordinate all the forces of order. The lack of attention to lawyers is due to the president’s view that law enforcement is only the police, prosecutors, judges and the KPK. In fact, lawyers are law enforcement officers who are equal to other law enforcement officials and also play an important role in law enforcement. “The other important note from Peradi,” Otto continued, “is the issue of justice. Peradi felt that the justice system is still in place because nothing extraordinary has been done by the institution. “The Supreme Court, the district courts and the high courts, we see it in their decisions. Because a judge can be seen from his decision, ”said Otto.

