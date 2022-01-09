Capitol Rioter asks court to appoint U.S. marshals to subpoena Trump and his allies





Dustin Thompson, an accused of the Capitol Riots, asked a court on Friday to appoint the US Marshals Service to subpoena former President Donald Trump and his allies.

His attorney, Samuel H. Shamansky, listed the names of witnesses to appear, including Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, according to a memo.

Shamansky alleged that these witnesses are “involved in the planning and execution of the attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.”

“Given the important role these witnesses play in the legal and political communities, and the evasiveness that some have historically shown to court orders, the respondent argues that the appointment of the US Marshals Service is necessary to exercise its right to a mandatory procedure. and ensure that the same is accomplished quickly, ”says the court record.

While it’s not clear whether a court can approve a request by a public defendant to appoint a U.S. marshal to subpoena Trump and his aides, Shamansky told Newsweek on Saturday that the courts have the power to order marshals to serve the summons process.

“We believe it is appropriate that the Stewards perform the service [and] in order to carry out this constitutional guarantee, you must make the party deputy serve, ”Shamansky said. “Now one option would be that we could hire a process server to hunt these people [Trump and his allies] and if the court refuses to allow the marshals to do it, that’s what we’ll have to do. “

Thompson was arrested last January in Ohio on several charges related to the Capitol Attack, including the theft of government property, the parade and protest or picketing at the Capitol building, according to a court document. He has pleaded not guilty to certain charges.

Above, protesters gather for a Justice for J6 rally in Washington, DC on September 18, 2021. PHOTO BY PEDRO UGARTE / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Shamansky said it was important to subpoena these prominent witnesses because they are “at the center” of Thompson’s defense.

“Trump and his allies made an intentional effort to brainwash citizens and use them as pawns, puppets, tools to achieve their goals, and that is why this ‘Save America’ rally was designed and created, and that’s why Trump lied to people. In an attempt to skyrocket them and get them to do what he wants, and unfortunately people have been duped into following his request, “a- he declared.

In October, Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 House selection committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, said “no one is barred from a subpoena of this committee.”

The Democratic lawmaker’s remarks came after the committee issued subpoenas to Trump officials, demanding testimony and information regarding the attack on Capitol Hill.

In December, the committee voted to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meanwhile, Bannon was charged in November with two counts of contempt for defying subpoenas.

