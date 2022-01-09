MYANMAR Yangon: protests against the visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen





The Burmese people have demonstrated against the arrival of the strongman from Phnom Penh in various parts of the country. Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated that Myanmar generals must continue to be excluded from ASEAN meetings if there is no progress on the peace plan.

Yangon (AsiaNews / Agencies) – A two-day visit to Myanmar by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, accused of legitimize the coup d’état of the Burmese military junta, ends today. The Cambodian strongman and current president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), is the first head of government to visit ex-Burma since the coup of last February and to meet General Min Aung Hlaing. On his arrival in the capital Naypyidaw, Hun Sen was greeted by the Burmese army with a guard of honor and a red carpet, but amid protests from the population. More than 270 organizations gathered in the General Organ for the Coordination of the Strike opposed the visit, accusing it of “neglecting the will of the Burmese people and the Spring Revolution”. In the days leading up to the trip, there were explosions near the Cambodian embassy in Yangon, while yesterday in Depayin, about 300 km north of the capital, protesters burned a poster of the Premier. Cambodian minister and shouted: “We don’t want dictator Hun Sen”. Emerlynne Gil, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director of research, said that as president of ASEAN, Hun Sen should have focused on resolving the “dire human rights situation” in Myanmar. The Cambodian prime minister, also criticized in his country for his iron fist against political opponents since 1997, said he supported the peace process put in place by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. In April, the organization, which brings together a dozen countries in the region, had drawn up a five-point plan to restore peace and democracy in Myanmar. However, no progress has been made over the past year and in October, ASEAN excluded General Min Aung Hlaing from its summits. after the organization’s special envoy was banned from visiting former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in prison. After a telephone interview with Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (who has played a leading role in ASEAN in recent years and chairs the G20 this year), reiterated in a tweet that if he does not There was no significant progress on the peace plan, only non-political representatives of Myanmar should be allowed to attend ASEAN meetings. Over the past 11 months, the Burmese army has carried out a violent crackdown on the opposition: the army has killed at least 1,443 civilians and tortured political prisoners to nothing.

