Charlie Baker’s Trump Derangement Syndrome hits all-time high





Governor Charlie Baker needs intervention from his friends if he still has it to get him to face his full-fledged Trump Disturbance Syndrome (TDS) case.

In case you missed it (and his Boston media amen chorus tried to make sure of it), the failed politician known as Charlie Parker went completely off the rails this week by lying about the man he accuses of having ended his sordid political career.

On Thursday, on the first anniversary of a wave of trespassing in the District of Columbia, Tall Deval issued this inflammatory press release:

The despicable attempt by former President Trump and his allies to undo what generations of Americans fought for and died for, the right to free and fair elections, will forever stain the history of this nation.

For the record, the death toll in Washington was exactly that of a member of a protected class (a woman) supporting Trump, shot in cold blood by a police officer.

In other words, 75 fewer Americans died that day than at Charlie Parkers Holyoke’s Soldiers’ House due to the misunderstanding, meanness and non-execution of its hack-infested administrations.

Here is a different comparative statistic.

To repeat, on January 6 a person was killed, say his name, Ashli ​​Babbitt! which is six fewer than the number of Americans who perished in New Hampshire in 2019, when a career foreign felon slammed into them while allegedly driving while intoxicated.

This alien wanderer shouldn’t have been driving. But Charlie Parkers’ hacks into the motor vehicle registry could not bother to take away his Massachusetts driver’s license because, according to a report commissioned by the governor himself, his minions had been too busy trying to find the source of a cloud of fragrant flatulence in the RMV offices of Quincy.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ House? Does the registry have to patrol? Together the death toll is 83, and Charlie doesn’t say anything to see the people here move on.

But wait, his January 6 post of virtue has gotten a lot worse. After his lie about the deaths of Capitol Police officers that day, the governor launched this whopper:

One of those officers who lost his life that day was William Evans, a native of North Adams who tragically leaves a beautiful family.

In fact, Evans didn’t die until more than two months later. He was assassinated not by a Trump supporter, but by a black Nation of Islam follower consumed by Democratic anti-police hate speech. Someone, in other words, like those mostly peaceful protesters in Boston who fired 12 shots at cops on Tremont Street in May 2020, after looting and burning a large swath of Back Bay from the Common to at Mass. Ave., causing millions of dollars in property damage.

Charlie Parker ignored this grotesque insanity of violence because of the awakening. But now, in his utter political insignificance, he’s trying to attribute the murder of one of his fellow vigilantes to Donald Trump.

As former Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, everyone was entitled to their own set of opinions, but not their own set of facts.

Invariably, Charlie’s slander of President Trump has just been transmitted with a shrug through the Boston media, without any sort of fact-checking. National Panhandler Radio and Channel 5 reposted the slanderous lie, without challenge.

A crack scribe from area code 413 drools: On the one year anniversary of the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, Governor Charlie Baker mourns the loss of North Adams native William Evans.

His Democratic reporters with press passes alibi that, well, he probably hasn’t even seen the release. It was written by one of his lieges, desperate that he would now have to return to the hospitality industry where he or she worked hard to get tips before getting a place in the hackerama.

But doesn’t Charlie always brag about his biz-school micro-management style? He’s sort of a practical CEO. Just ask that New Bedford fisherman and his two sons, right?

How does Charlie spend the hours now that he’s a lame duck, if he doesn’t even bother to re-read the horrible prevarications that are unfolding under his name?

Does he reflect on the ever-growing list of refunds his now-defunct campaign is handing out $ 500 to Samuel Cabot of Beverly Farms on December 16, December 23, $ 500 to Lawrence Lucchino 4 Yawkey Way.

(And by the way, where are the non-negotiable demands for Charlie’s impeachment just for that triggering micro-aggression of using the word Yawkey, which has been ruled inexpressible in the PC compound? His appearance on Charlie’s OCPF dossier is a stain, to make up a sentence, on his file.)

On November 29, according to his public campaign records, he paid the Tarrance group in Virginia $ 46,109 for survey research. It must have been quite a poll, because 48 hours later America’s most popular governor ended his doomed reelection campaign.

Now he’s sitting in the corner office, fuming, studying this survey and the list of reimbursements.

Meanwhile, the woman who should be the top candidate for her post, Maura Healey, procrastinates and wrings her hands and can’t even decide to run, almost as if she’s worried about something.

How often, Maura? Is there something we don’t know? Do you have cold feet? Why?

But Mauras ‘indecision is not Charlie Parkers’ concern. He has his own problems.

His TDS hit rock bottom last week and it’s time for him to start the rocky road to recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2022/01/08/howie-carr-charlie-bakers-trump-derangement-syndrome-reaches-all-time-lows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos