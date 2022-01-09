Up to 1,000 vehicles stranded, at least 21 dead in Pakistan snowstorm





Pakistani army soldiers assist in rescue work after tourists died in heavy snow on Saturday in Murree, Pakistan. Photo by Pakistan Inter Services Public Relations / EPA-EFE

At least 21 people died on Friday after heavy snowfall in northern Pakistan.

The snow trapped around 1,000 vehicles in and around the town of Murree, according to the BBC.

At least 10 children are apparently among the dead.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was “shocked” and that the government would order an investigation into the incident.

Local authorities declared the region a disaster area and a special mountain military unit was called in to assist.

More than 4 feet of snow fell in the Murree Hills resort area overnight Friday and early Saturday, trapping thousands of cars on the roads, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh told Al Jazeera. Rashid Ahmed.

Tourists are said to have rushed to watch the snowfall in the winter when the tragedy occurred. Many have died of hypothermia after being trapped inside their vehicles.

The temperature fell below minus 17 during the snowfall.

Shocked and overwhelmed by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and a rush of ppl proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. Have ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies. – Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

The event took place in Murree, a mountain resort town, located about 35 km north of the country’s capital, Islamabad, in the country’s northern mountainous region.

The city is a major tourist area and, according to information from The New International, as many as 125,000 cars entered the city during the blizzard which caused severe traffic jams.

The city attracts tourists every winter as people flock to the area to see the snow, according to India Today.

“About 23,000 vehicles were safely evacuated from Murree. About 1,000 are still stranded,” said Rawalpindi’s deputy commissioner.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm system brought heavy rain and snow across Afghanistan, Pakistan and northwest India over the weekend and into the beginning of the weekend.

Murree’s observations show that about an inch of liquid fell in the city from Friday to Saturday.

“Assuming the majority of this was snow, and using a simple conversion of 10 inches (25 cm) of snow for every inch of liquid, we can estimate that about 10 inches (25 cm) of snow fell. According to AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys.

The same storm brought just over 2 inches of rain to Islamabad.

“Considering the mountainous terrain of the region and the more abundant rainfall near Islamabad, it is likely that even heavier snow fell in some areas, especially at higher elevations, causing problems. of such important travel, ”added Roys.

“There can still be light rain and snow in the area for the remainder of the weekend,” Roys said. “Although it is not heavy enough to cause a repeat of what has just been seen.”

The event follows a similar event early last week when motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2022/01/08/pakistan-Pakistan-weather-snow/8671641650840/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

