6 Facts About Canceled Premium BBM Removal, Here Are Jokowi & Ahok Instructions Ready To Go: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA BBM The bonus types were canceled in early 2022 after President Joko Widodo amended a number of fuel oil (BBM) provisions.

This rule is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 117 of 2021 regarding the supply, distribution and retail price of petroleum fuel or BBM. This is the third amendment to Presidential Regulation 191 of 2014.

The following are the facts that the BBM bonus was canceled, which is summarized in Jakarta, Sunday (9/1/2022).

1. BBM Premium cancellation removed

Previously, the first amendment was made by Presidential Decree 43 of 2018 and the second by Presidential Decree 69 of 2021. The last regulation was also only signed by Jokowi five months ago, namely August 3, 2021. .

“That in order to support the national commitment to reduce carbon emissions through efforts to reduce motor vehicle exhaust emissions and to optimize fuel oil supply and distribution throughout Indonesia, it It is necessary to modify the Presidential Regulation number 191 of 2014 concerning the supply, distribution and price, Retail sales of fuel oil, ”reads the presidential decree signed by President Joko Widodo on December 31, 2021.

2. Regulated conditions

Presidential Regulation Number 117 of 2021 contains a number of provisions, including:

The provisions of paragraph (3) and paragraph (4) of article 3 are amended so that it reads as follows, (1) Certain types of fuel referred to in article 2 letter a consist of kerosene ( kerosene) and solar oil (diesel).

(2) The type of special assignment BBM referred to in article 2, letter b, is gasoline (gasoline) of at least 88 RON to be distributed in the assignment area. (3) The land use area referred to in paragraph (2) covers the entire territory of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.

(4) The Minister may stipulate changes to the type of trust fuel referred to in subsection (2) as well as the headquarters area referred to in subsection (3) based on the results of a coordination meeting chaired by the minister who organizes coordination, synchronization and control of ministerial affairs in the administration of government in Indonesia.

(5) The types of general BBMs referred to in article 2, letter c, include all types of BBMs other than certain types of BBMs and the special types of assignment BBMs referred to in article 2, letters a and b .



