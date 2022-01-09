Did Boris Johnson take us for fuel with a big VAT lie?

Were the big promises made by the Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum totally worthless?

In 2016 Boris Johnson and Michael Gove looked Brits in the eye and writing in The Sun solemnly pledged to leave the European Union would mean lower fuel bills for everyone. And their reasoning was pretty solid.

Because inside the EU, the UK has not been able to cut VAT on energy bills below five percent. And outside the EU, we are free to set our own rules. But five years later, Boris has completely changed his mind. The argument, as you know, is that it (cutting VAT on energy bills) is a bit of a blunt instrument, Boris bragged and backed down this week.

And the trouble is, you end up cutting fuel bills for a lot of people who maybe don’t need the support in the straightforward way that we do. We need to help people in fuel poverty as much as possible.

But that’s the opposite of what Boris promised when he wanted your exit vote in 2016. No wonder the Leftovers chuckle in amusement. When Boris and Gove promised cheaper energy bills outside the EU, there was no question of helping only one section of the population.

Don’t these disconnected conservatives understand? When the price cap on energy bills rises in April, coinciding with a hike in national insurance and soaring inflation, there isn’t a man or woman who won’t experience soaring. gas and electricity bills like a kick in the teeth.

Leaving the EU was supposed to help ALL of them, Prime Minister. And now you renounce that promise.

We now know that Leave and Remain campaigned on exaggerations, fabrications, and even big lies.

George Osborne, the Right Honorable Member for Project Fear, predicted an immediate recession if we dared to turn our backs on our benevolent Brussels masters, with half a million people unemployed. This does not happen.

But Brexiteers bragged that taking back control would mean taking back control of our borders. How it works ? Even in the middle of winter, these hard-talking Conservatives cannot stop the canoes full of illegal immigrants, the only ones who can travel freely! disembarking on Dover beach. We understand that the real world has a way of meddling in political promises that are made in good faith. And, of course, this Prime Minister had to deal with a global health emergency that no one saw coming all those years ago.

But cutting VAT on fuel bills already grotesquely inflated by sky-high green levies doesn’t require Boris to dream the impossible dream or fight the unbeatable enemy. Reducing VAT on fuel bills is the right thing to do.

And, let’s not forget, Boris explicitly promised to do so when he wanted your vote to leave the EU.

When we vote on the holiday, we can remove this unfair and damaging tax, Boris seductively said in 2016, like a silver-tongued lothario slipping a relaxed arm around the bare shoulders of a tipsy starlet.

Leave and Remain shared a great deal of dishonesty, as neither party ever admitted that there are pros and cons to going and staying.

One of the real benefits of going out should have been the freedom to be able to do what we love with the fuel bills.

But it looks like it was just more Brexit nonsense, guys.

Boris, to his undying credit, did a mostly heroic job in leading this country through the virus that came so horribly close to killing it. He got the two big calls well by throwing money for the vaccination rollout and then unlocking the country as quickly as possible.

The tidal wave of debt

But the story of 2022 will not be the Covid. It will be the cost of living.

And just like the virus, the coming crisis will hit every man, woman and child in this country.

It is not too late. But the abandonment of VAT on gas and electricity prices must be done NOW

Boris seems to think the world is sharply divided between the poor and the elite wine, cheese and wallpaper drinking circles he rubs shoulders with. But ordinary families who work for a living see a tidal wave of debt heading right up for them. It is not the poor. They are the struggling workers of this country.

They do not receive benefits and are therefore not eligible for the 140 Warm Home government rebate. Their taxes pay for the benefits. They voted the leave by the millions. They put Boris at 10 Downing Street. And they are betrayed by a government that cares more about its pious and self-defeating goals of net zero emissions than the Brexit promises of years ago.

But I find it hard to understand that Boris could so blatantly betray people who thought he was telling the truth in 2016.

It is not too late. But the abandonment of VAT on gas and electricity prices must be done NOW. Brexit has cost us all so dear. All this poison, all this division, all these long years of national paralysis.

If leaving the EU didn’t set us free, what was the point?

FOUR protesters who decided to demolish a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston are found not guilty of criminal damage.

It seems to be setting a precedent that is somewhere beyond dangerous and senseless.

Where does it end? Can a crowd of unequal and selfish students now toss the statue of Sir Winston Churchill into the Thames and call it a political act?

The law is an awake ass.

Great deal for Liz’s New Years heroes

Liz Hurley with mate Henry Birtles at noisy New Years party

Liz's costume is available on Amazon for around 16

CHECK OUT for a friend, I found out that the Supergirl dress that Liz Hurley sported at her boisterous New Years celebration is available on Amazon for around 16 pounds.

Liz really gets her money’s worth.

Andy’s plight

Royal sources whisper that the Duke of York "did not rule out reaching a financial settlement with his accuser in order to avoid further damaging the reputation of the royal family"

Will an unexpected way out of his sexual abuse case present itself to the portly prince formerly known as the Randy Andy?

Royal sources whisper that the Duke of York has not ruled out reaching a financial settlement with his accuser in order to avoid further damaging the reputation of the royal family.

The vast majority of civil lawsuits in America, some 97 percent, are settled out of court.

Indeed, Andrews lawyers are trying to have Virginia Giuffres’ lawsuit against him dismissed because she reached a financial settlement of $ 500,000 (370,000) with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his civil case against him in 2009. .

Virginia’s lawsuit against Andrew claims she was forced to have sex with him three times when she was 17.

Andrew doesn’t remember meeting her.

If a financial settlement without an admission of guilt occurred, it would spare Andrews’ 95-year-old mother the stress of seeing the case go to court.

But the only thing a financial settlement wouldn’t do is Andrews’ clear name.

Isn’t that what he wants?

THE GRACE OF KATES CATHERINE, Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40 today. Kate is, by far, the British Royal Family’s greatest asset for the future. She has grace, dignity and a common touch. The monarchy lasted because of the queen. It will last beyond all of our lives because of Kate.

Do the noble thing

Many believe that the most successful Labor prime minister, at least in terms of general election victory, should not be in the same room as a knight

TONY BLAIR didn’t just get an old chivalry.

He was named a Knight Companion of the Noblest Order of the Garter, the oldest form of chivalry.

And yet, there are many who believe that the most successful Labor prime minister, at least in terms of general election victory, should not be in the same room as a knight.

The arguments against knighting Blair are fierce and passionate, for they grew out of the blood and sacrifice of his reckless wars.

Mark Thompson’s son Kevin was killed by a roadside bomb in Basra, Iraq in 2007.

If Tony Blair receives a knight, I will return my son’s medal, said Mark.

I have spoken to over ten families who are all ready to return their medals. I think there are hundreds who will join us.

They all feel the same way that they are all ranting. Everything is so wrong.

Maybe Blair still believes Saddam Hussein’s questionable weapons of mass destruction record was gospel truth.

Perhaps he still believes that sacrificing the lives of the sons and daughters of the peoples of Iraq and Afghanistan was worth it.

But, for my life, I just can’t believe Blair wants to cause more heartache and distress to the families who have lost loved ones in his wars. The bereaved of the brave souls who have served have surely suffered enough in this life.

For this reason alone, if he had any human decency, Tony Blair would quietly decline his title of knight.

As an Australian epidemiologist put it to Wacko Djoko: "Just get the vaccine, mate"

I have doubts that a free country can force anyone to be vaccinated against Covid. But the fury Novak Novac Djokovic is causing in Australia by waving his medical exemption form suggests the world is fed up with selfish anti-vaccines.

As an Australian epidemiologist put it to Wacko Djoko: Just get the vaccine, mate.