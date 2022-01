Uighurs file criminal complaint against Chinese officials for human rights abuses

A group of Uighurs living in Turkeywhose relatives are either jailed or missing in China had filed a criminal complaint on Tuesday with a Turkish prosecutor’s office against 112 Chinese government officials. They have accused the 112 officials of committinggenocide, crimes against humanity, torture, as well as rape in the far west of the Xinjiang region. The Camp Detainees Forum, which included Turkey-based families of Uyghur orUighurcamp captives, held a news conference in front of the alayan Justice Palace in Istanbul to announce the lodging of the complaint by 19 Uighurs in an attempt to seek justice, Radio Free Asia reported . It is worth noting that Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, as well as Chen Quanguo, the former Communist Party secretary of the Xinjiang UighurAutonomous Region, are among the Chinese authorities mentioned in the lawsuit for their involvement in the mistreatment of 116 inmates. Furthermore, the event was attended by representatives from different Turkish political groups, human rights lawyers and defenders, Turkish civil society authorities, journalists, and representatives from Uighurorganisations like the UighurMeshrep Foundation, Union of Cities, Federation of East Turkistanis, as well as the East Turkistan Human Rights Watch Association. Thecomplaint of the 19plaintiffswas built on the concept of universal jurisdiction According to Glden Snmez, a human rights campaigner and attorney for the complainants in the case, the complaint was built on the concept of universal jurisdiction, which empowers national courts to prosecute people for significant offenses against international humanitarian law. the Turkish court system issuing arrest orders for all 112 Chinese authorities and bringing them to account for their alleged offenses. Highlighting the fact that This is not a case with a political motive, Snmez explained, Among the complainants are our Turkish compatriots. The Turkish judicial has a duty to initiate a legal process involving at least Turkish citizens detained in China, Radio Free Asia reported. Chinahas detained nearly 1.8 million Uighurs andTurkic minorities In addition to this, China is thought to have detained nearly 1.8 million Uighurs as well as other Turkic minorities in Xinjiang detention centers. The government claims that the prisons are vocational training institutes and denies widespread and recorded complaints that detained Uighur Muslims have been mistreated and tortured. Meanwhile, this protest came as other nations took action against Chinese authorities accusing them of crimes against some of Xinjiang’s 12 million primarily Uighur Muslims. Public denouncements, economic sanctions, import prohibitions on commodities created using Uighur forced labor, and diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February are among the measures taken. (Image: AP / ANI / Representative Image)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/turkey-uighurs-file-criminal-complaint-against-chinese-officials-for-human-rights-abuses-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos