Turkish court approves release of two jailed Bogazici students





A Turkish court on Friday ordered the release of two students jailed for participating in protests against the government-appointed rector of one of Turkey’s top public universities. Human rights groups had called on Turkey to release Berke Gok and Perit Ozen, who had each spent more than three months behind bars on charges including violating Turkish law on demonstrations and prevented public officials from doing their jobs. Students at Istanbul’s Bogazici University launched protests in January 2021 after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Melih Bulu, a loyalist with ties to his ruling Justice and Development Party, as rector prestigious university. Critics of Erdogans said Bulu was unqualified and his appointment bypassed traditional university electoral procedures. Nearly a thousand students have been arrested for their involvement in the youth-led protests and many have lost their scholarships. Documented rights organizations excessive force and targeted searches of student protesters, whom Erdogan compared to terrorists. “ After months of protests that spread to other Turkish cities, Erdogan replaced Bulu with his former deputy, Naci Inci, in August. Fourteen students were arrested in October for protesting against Incis being installed as rector. Of this group, 12 were released. But Gok, a senior in the physics department, and Ozen, a history student, have been jailed pending trial. Their lawyer says the two men spent much of their detention in solitary confinement and were denied access to medication, school exams and visits from friends. Gok and Ozen were due to be released from Silivri prison on Friday, their lawyer told German news agency DPA. The trial against them and the 12 other student demonstrators is scheduled for resume on March 21. If found guilty, they face six to 32 years in prison. In a joint statement this week, four Members of the European Parliament expressed concern over students arbitrary repression, and declared that they were paying a very high price for exercising their fundamental right to demonstrate and demonstrate.

