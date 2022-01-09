President revokes hundreds of mining permits, DPD responds positively





JAKARTA, peoplebengkulu.com – Deputy Chairman of the Council of Regional Representatives (DPD RI) Sultan B Najamudin appreciated President Joko Widodo’s policy of explicitly revoking hundreds of mining and coal permits. Forest management permits, as well as dozens of commercial use rights (HGUs) as they were deemed to have no work plan and were abandoned by dozens of commercial entities. “For a long time, this republic wanted its leaders to take decisive action in the execution of the mandate of the Constitution, in particular article 33 of the Constitution of 1945 concerning the management of natural resources as systematically as the President Joko Widodo, ”the Sultan said in his official statement Thursday (6/1). According to him, the moral courage of the president is a legacy of particular leadership for the future of the Indonesian environment. “The Universe will testify that you have carried out the mandate of article 33 of the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia with steadfastness and courage,” said the Sultan. DPD RI has institutionally expressed its appreciation and moral support for the political will and commitment of the government to control the rate of deforestation and degradation of ecological quality in Indonesia. “And we think it’s a positive signal for the president to hope that the climate change law will be introduced,” he explained. “This policy is certainly a message to the international community that Indonesia is constantly engaged in efforts to control climate change. And the world must fulfill its obligations to Indonesia, ”he said. In addition, the Sultan also encouraged the local government to actively participate in the regulation of natural and human resource management for farmers who manage forests in a sustainable manner. So that our forests become more productive and more sustainable. In a limited meeting with several ministers concerned Thursday morning at the State Palace, President Joko Widodo stressed that the government continues to improve existing governance so that there is fairness, transparency and justice, to correct inequalities. , injustices and natural damage. State mining, forestry and land use permits continue to be thoroughly assessed. As a result, today the government revoked up to 2,078 licenses for mining and coal companies because they failed to submit work plans. The government also revoked 193 forest sector permits covering an area of ​​3,126,439 hectares because they were not active, did not make a work plan and were neglected. The government also revoked the HGU area of ​​the plantation of 34,448 hectares. (* / rls / pkt) Like that: Like Load…

