Civil war is not likely even if you try to provoke it





Let’s set the scene: American democracy would be threatened by a political party that questions the legitimacy and outcome of a presidential election, that incites and justifies anarchic insurgency actions and undermines American democratic institutions and processes, threatening continued existence. of the Constitution itself. If this state of affairs continues unabated, experts say, the United States could well slide into a second civil war, as argued in Barbara F. Walters’ new book, How Civil Wars Start.

Yes, that’s a pretty good description of the Democratic Party. Were you expecting something else around the January 6 anniversary?

Let’s do the checklist. A 2017 Washington Post / University of Maryland poll found that 67% of Democrats and 69% of Hillary Clinton voters said Donald Trump was not a legitimately elected president, and Hillary herself told CBS News that Trump was not a legitimate president because he stole the 2016 Election. Three years of controversial and debilitating investigations into what we now know to be a Democrat-made fake story followed. But now that Republicans are making similar claims about an abnormal election, the Liberals have caught a steamer case and say it is a threat to democracy.

Hillary Clinton told CBS News former President Donald Trump was not a legitimate President MasterClass / Handout via REUTERS

And speaking of this insurgency: Could it be the 1992 riots in Los Angeles that Democratic Representative Maxine Waters praised with this term? What about the violent riots of the summer of 2020, which the main Democrats and much of the media have called peaceful and the legitimate voice of the people despite billions of dollars in damage and dozens of deaths from the violence? ? Maybe they were just following the lead of former Baltimore mayor, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, who said during the 2015 riots in that city that we also gave those who wanted to destroy a space to do so too. .

With regard to the constitution and long established democratic processes, which party is advocating for fundamental changes to the constitution? What does the Supreme Court want to pack? Who wants to get rid of the century-old rules of the Senate to make it a purely majority body? Admit new states to tip the partisan balance in Washington? Exactly what constitutional changes are Republicans asking for? A balanced budget amendment is about the only one that does not shake the regime.

A certain consistency deserves to be noted here. Trump was not the first Republican president to confront the Democratic Resistance. It was, after all, the Democratic Party’s refusal to comply with the results of a free election in 1860 that led to our first civil war, so why change the mode now?

The hysteria among Democrats over the chaotic riot on Capitol Hill a year ago reveals not only the hypocrisy of the left but also its deep insecurity, ideological void and what psychologists call projection is that is, attributing to others what is going on in your own mind. .

Democrats can take a condescending stance toward the violence and destruction of the far left because they don’t take the far left seriously, while sympathizing with the far left to some extent out of liberal guilt. But a single explosion of right-wing anarchy, foolishly tolerated if not encouraged by President Donald Trump, shakes liberals to the core not only because it is so unexpected, but because it contradicts their fundamental theory of law. ‘universe.

If you think you’re on the side of the story but events don’t cooperate with this lazy progressive narrative, you’ll be in an existential crisis. This prospect cannot bear the fact that we have lived in a 50/50 nation for almost 30 years now and will likely continue to be closely divided for a long time to come. Progressive leftists cannot understand or accept this (or any) level of dissent.

The violent mob on January 6 allowed the left to reverse the scenario.REUTERS / Leah Millis

The point is that the real intolerance in America today lies predominantly on the left.

The left’s worry about a possible civil war can be seen as a sequel to its obsession with what should be called coup porn following the events of January 6. Recall that the cities that barricaded their city centers before the 2020 elections feared violence from the Democrats. if Trump had won, as happened after the 2016 election.

The senseless mob action on January 6 allowed the left to reverse the scenario and project its own tolerance of violence on Republicans, although, as usual, the impetus for hyperbole took hold. above. If January 6 had not happened, the left should have invented it. Now it will become Saint Crispins Day for the Left for decades to come.

Barbara Walter, perhaps the leading Civil War actress of the moment, admits to being very happy on January 6, telling the London Times recently that this was the gift America needed to wake up because those in. we who sounded the alarm bells got nowhere with that. A gift? Rather a scam for the left.

How exactly Shaman QAnon and other unarmed rioters could have been successful in preventing Joe Bidens from assuming the presidency on January 20, or overthrowing the Constitution, has never been seriously explained, which may be the case. one of the reasons why no one has been arrested for the month of January. 6 acts was charged with insurrection or sedition.

As the coups d’etat progressed, it was pathetic: there was no seizure of radio and television stations, detention of officials, transport controls and armories or the like. characteristics of a real coup. Never mind that the separation of powers in the Americas and the features of US government federalism that the left generally dislike and want to replace make it nearly impossible for a successful traditional coup to seize power.

The fact that the electoral vote count took place later today on January 6 is a testament to the resilience of American democracy, not its fragility.

The dizzying rhetoric of the Civil War trivializes our divisions, which are real and deep. It is difficult to maintain a sense of common citizenship when we increasingly see ourselves as outsiders. But projections of a new civil war are outdated. On the one hand, we lack the geographic division into sections that was at the heart of our current civil war and a single central issue on which compromise has become impossible.

Walter predicts something like guerrilla warfare instead of a full-blown civil war with localized terrorist acts. (Again, we can take inspiration from the violent history of the New Left in the 1960s for a precedent, another case of leftist projection.)

Americans are more likely to continue with the expedited self-sorting process. Americans are moving in large numbers to states more suited to their political and social views (mostly from blue states to red states) or forming enclaves within red and blue states.

Some ideological divisions can be alleviated by reinvigorating federalism: let Vermont be Vermont, and Idaho be Idaho. The possibility of terrorist acts that Walter predicted would be greatly reduced by a reinvigorated federalism.

Of course, we know who is against it: the same people who warn of a civil war. If a new civil war breaks out, it will be because of the intransigence of the same party that started the first.

Steven F. Hayward is Research Fellow at the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley.

