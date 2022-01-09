Xi Jinping sends message to Kazakh president





Jakarta, IDN Times – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (1/07/2022) sent a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This was done by Xi in connection with the large-scale riots that took place in Kazakhstan and which claimed many lives. Xi expressed sympathy for President Tokayev in the message, the news agency reported. Xinhua, reported AMONG, Saturday (1/1/2022). Also read: President of Kazakhstan orders to shoot protesters in Almaty 1. Xi Jinping praised President Tokayev’s actions President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Instagram.com/tokayev_online) Xi said President Tokayev took decisive and effective action at a critical time and quickly calmed the situation. The action taken by Tokayev, Xi said, shows his sense of responsibility as a statesman to his country and his people. Xi said China strongly opposes any force that undermines Kazakhstan’s stability, threatens the country’s security and sabotages the peaceful life of the Kazakh people, Xi said. President Xi also said that China strongly rejects any attempt by outside powers to cause unrest and start a “color revolution” in Kazakhstan, as well as any attempt to undermine the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and to disrupt it. cooperation between the two countries. Read also: Kazakhstan is in chaos, according to Ambassador Fadjroel, 140 Indonesians are safe Continue reading the article below Editor’s Choice 2. China is ready to support the Kazakh government Troops are seen at Almaty International Airport following anti-government protests sparked by rising fuel prices, in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Thursday, January 6, 2022. (ANTARA PHOTO / REUTERS / Pavel Mikheyev /) Xi also said that China, as a neighboring country and as a comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, is ready to provide the necessary support to help overcome various difficulties in Kazakhstan. “No matter the risks and challenges that arise, China will always be a trusted friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, and the Chinese people will always stand by the side of the Kazakh people,” Xi said in a message to the Kazakh president. . Xinhua. Also Read: Inflation Triggers Big Challenges in Developing Countries Including Kazakhstan 3. Tokayev orders police to shoot protesters President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Twitter.com/Qasym-Jomart Toqayev) The big demonstrations in Kazakhstan, marked by riots since Sunday (2/1/2022), continue. In fact, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday (7/1/2022) gave the green light to security forces to fire bullets at protesters. The protest started with demands on the government regarding the increase in fuel prices in Zhanaozen, Mangystau. Instead of slowing down, the protests intensified and spread across the country, including in the two main cities, Nur Sultan and Almaty.

