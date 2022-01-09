Wow, the IKN Presidential Palace was built on 100 hectares of land!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Artist Nyoman Nuarta asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to provide 100 hectares of land for the construction of the Presidential Palace in the new state capital (IKN). Nyoman is the artist who designed Garuda Palace at IKN. He passed it on after presenting the basic Garuda Palace design linked to the IKN’s new development plan in Penajam Paser Utara in East Kalimantan. Nyoman said the request for the 100-hectare plot came from President Jokowi’s dissatisfaction with the open green space of Garuda Palace. Jokowi feels Botanical Garden because the palace is less spacious. “Mr. President said why does it seem narrow?” I said the area given started from 32 hectares, but it has been expanded to 55 hectares. The president even asked me, Mr. Nyoman how wide do you want? being 100 hectares, the area of ​​the presidential palace is smaller than the area of ​​Garuda Wisnu Kencana, “Nyoman said, quoted on Saturday (/ 1/2022). Nyoman also said that President Jokowi immediately asked the PUPR minister who was also present to accompany the head of state to increase the planned area of ​​the presidential palace to 100 hectares. However, Nyoman pointed out that the envisaged area is a green area in the form of forest and Botanical Garden, which is located to the right and left of the Garuda Palace building. “Thus, the area of ​​the Garuda Palace building and other support buildings remains, as planned with the addition of green space, in the form of forest and land Botanical Garden. Now in our calculations, the built area is only 8%, while the remaining 92% is open green space, ”said Nyoman Nuarta. This percentage, according to Nyoman Nuarta, proved that the existence of the IKN in northern Penajam Paser is really aimed at reviving the area of ​​abandoned land. Currently, the Nyoman Nuarta team is coordinating with a team from the PUPR ministry to determine the area that will be used as an extension of green spaces in the IKN area. “The land that surrounds it is still very wide. It is therefore still possible to make a forest of it in the area of ​​the palace,” he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Yes)



