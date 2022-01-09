Punjab appoints new DGP amid dispute over security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Punjab News





Chandigarh: Amid a bitter political blame game over the alleged security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of Punjab has appointed senior IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra as director general of police. The government led by Charanjit Singh Channi selected the IPS officer for the 1987 batch from a panel of three officers shortlisted by the Union Civil Service Commission. The other two officers on the panel were senior IPS officers Dinkar Gupta and Prabodh Kumar. Bhawra’s mandate will be for a minimum of two years from the date of entry into office, specifies the order. At present, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya was the officiating DGP of the state. The order came just hours before the announcement of legislative election dates in five states, including the Punjab. After taking office, the newly appointed DGP said the Punjab police would ensure the smooth running of the state assembly elections around the corner. He said the police will also ensure that the elections are conducted without incitement. In addition to ensuring the smooth running of the elections, Bhawra said he would focus on eradicating the threat of drugs and terrorism from the state. He added that people-centered policing and public service delivery are among his top priorities. The DGP said the Punjab police will make optimal use of technology to investigate crimes. Bhawra, a recipient of the Police Meritorious Service Medal and the President of Police Distinguished Service Medal, has served in the states of Punjab and Assam, in addition to serving in the Bureau of Intelligence and for the Indian government in various capacities. Bhawra, who was DGP Punjab Home Guards, replaced DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya. With that, the Punjab got its third DGP in the space of three months. Chattopadhyaya, along with 13 other police and civilian officers, appeared in Ferozepur on Friday before a three-member panel formed by the Union’s Interior Ministry to investigate “serious shortcomings” in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tour in Ferozepur. A few days ago, the UPSC sent a panel of three IPS officers, Dinkar Gupta, VK Bhawra and Prabodh Kumar, for appointment as director general of the Punjab police. According to the Supreme Court guidelines, of the three IPS agents preselected by the UPSC, the state government was to finalize the name of an agent as DGP. The government of Punjab sent a list of 10 IPS agents, including Chattopadhyaya, for shortlisting the panel of three agents. According to SC guidelines, only an officer who has left six months of service can be considered for the post of DGP. The UPSC had taken October 5, 2021 as the deadline for the selection of the DGP and as Chattopadhyaya was to retire on March 31, 2022, his name did not find its place in the panel. After Channi took office as the new chief minister in September last year, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, the 1988 batch IPS officer, was appointed officiating DGP replacing Dinkar Gupta who was the chief of state police when Amarinder Singh was the chief minister. But the leader of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, was against Sahota’s appointment. Later, after facing pressure from the former cricketer, the state government appointed Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, head of IPS in 1986, as head of DGP until a Regular DGP is appointed from a panel of three IPS officials preselected by the UPSC. Live Live

