McCarthy “spoke himself as a famous witness” against Trump: ex-Fed prosecutor





Former Federal Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner explained how he said GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “posed as a prominent witness” against ex-President Donald Trump because of his statements contradictory on the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Making his point in a video shared on Twitter on Saturday, Kirschner noted that McCarthy called on Trump to take responsibility for the attack on the Capitol right after the riot, then made conflicting comments a few months later.

The former prosecutor referred to McCarthy’s statements on House soil about a week after the January 6 attack.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the crowd when he saw what was happening. These facts require immediate action from President Trump,” said the GOP lawmaker at the time.

Here’s why Kevin McCarthy has persuaded himself to be a renowned witness against Donald Trump both in the House Select Committee hearings AND in the criminal case that ultimately MUST be brought against Trump for the insurgency. Buckle up. . . Kevin. Because #JusticeMatters pic.twitter.com/Psec0x8cq9

– Glenn Kirschner (@ glennkirschner2) January 8, 2022

McCarthy then changed his mind about the attack on Capitol Hill and contradicted his previous comments, Kirschner noted.

McCarthy said in an April 2021 Fox News interview on Sunday: “I was the first person to contact him when the riots were unfolding. He didn’t see it. make sure you stop this. And that’s what he did. He released a video later. “

Kirschner said McCarthy was due to testify before Congress and provide details of his conversation with Trump that day.

“If you were the first phone call Donald Trump received, what did you tell him was going on? What did he know about what was going on? Kirschner said.

“You said Donald Trump told you he hadn’t seen him and then, ultimately, most importantly and blatantly, you said when you spoke to him on that very first phone call at the start of the attack on the Capitol, what he said he hadn’t seen yet, he said he would put something in place to make sure it stopped. And then he didn’t. for more than three hours, so you have to bear witness to all of this, ”he concluded.

A year has passed since the attack on Capitol Hill and Trump is still popular among Republicans, thanks mainly to McCarthy, says Republican Rep. From Illinois Adam Kinzinger.

The congressman said Thursday that McCarthy was helping the GOP continue to embrace Trump.

“Kevin McCarthy alone is rightfully the reason Donald Trump is still a force in the party,” Kinzinger told The Associated Press. “This wholehearted embrace, which I saw firsthand among the members, not only scared them to confront Trump, but in some cases also wholeheartedly embraced him.”

Former Federal Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner explained how he said GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (right) “posed as a prominent witness” against former President Donald Trump in because of his contradictory statements about the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Photo by Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times / POOL / Getty Images



