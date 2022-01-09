President Joe Biden warns of danger from Trump’s dagger to democracy





President Joe Biden was quick to blame former President Donald Trump and his supporters on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Biden criticized the former president and those who attacked the Capitol for holding “a dagger in the throat of democracy,” with his baseless election lies and warning that American democracy is still under constant and urgent threats.

The president’s strong words set the tone for a day of remembrance that included moments of silence, with lawmakers remembering the terrifying hours they were stranded in the capital as an angry and violent mob raged outside , and fiery speeches, including from former President Barack Obama.

The only Republicans who attended a minute’s silence on Capitol Hill on the anniversary were Liz Cheney (R-WY) and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

For the first time in our history, a president not only lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob raped the Capitol, Biden said in his 20-minute speech . You can’t love your country only when you win.

Biden also commented on the importance of passing voting rights legislation and the Republicans’ continued refusal to recognize that Biden won the election.

We need to be absolutely clear on what’s true and what’s a lie, Biden said. The former President of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.

Five people were killed in the Capitol riot and several other Capitol police officers committed suicide in the aftermath.

Trump wasted no time attacking Biden for his comments, saying the president used his name to further divide the country.

“Biden, who is destroying our nation with senseless policies of open borders, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closings, used my name today in an attempt to further divide the America “

The former president once again refused to take responsibility for his electoral lies and the Capitol riot. He also attacked the House committee investigating the Capitol Riot.

“Why is it that the unselected committee of all-partisan political hacks, whose judgment was handed down a long time ago, is not discussing the rigged presidential election of 2020?” It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened, ”Trump wrote.

