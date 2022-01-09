Jimmy Fallon spits new social media site using ex-president’s own words





Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon took aim at Donald Trump’s new social network on Friday, using the own words and actions of former US presidents to ridicule the app.

Truth Social, created by Trump Media and Technology Group, is slated to launch next month, with the goal of being the Americas Big Tent social media platform for open, free, and honest global conversation without discrimination against political ideology. .

Rather than talking about a circus that would suit someone like Trump – the Big Tent platforms approach apparently focuses on inclusiveness in America, with the description of the App Store site using the example of an event tent at a wedding to explain.

It reads: Think of a giant outdoor event tent at your best friends’ wedding. Who is here? The combination of several families from all over the United States and around the world.

Uncle Jim from Atlanta is a proud libertarian. Aunt Kellie of Texas is a staunch Conservative. Your cousin John from California is an outright liberal.

And guess what? They are all together to have a great time and share their perspectives on the world. While we may not always agree with each other, we welcome such varied opinions and conversation.

We may be wrong, but we believed here that these ceremonies were more alliances than right.

Reporting on the news of the upcoming launch, Fallon decided to use old Trump clips to ridicule what the app has to offer, cutting out footage of Trump’s remarks to complete his sentences.

He says it’s different from other social media platforms. For example, you cannot send a tweet, but you can send a [bing, bing, bong, bong, bing, bing, bing].

And when you get a notification, it looks like [Trump honks a horn in the cab of a truck].

When asked what else was different from its application, Trump said [Its tremendously big and tremendously wet]Fallon joked.

Describing who the app would be aimed at, the host released a clip of a Trump viral person, woman, man, camera, TV commentary he made in reference to a cognitive test he claimed to have taken to demonstrate his mental abilities.

It also indicated that you can only join the app if you have [total respect for Donald Trump and for Donald Trumps very, very large brain], and that the first account Trump followed on his own app was [Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia!]

While Fallon had fun imagining the style of Truth Social, the App Store listing also shows graphics of the UI appearance.

With features and a look that looks a bit too much like another big social media platform (hint: it rhymes with bitter), users can post a truth, a new truth, or check out the trending tab for topics in the news. news.

A preview image shows a DM conversation with a user with the same @jack username that Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has on his platform.

Hey @jane, can you ask our moderation team to remove this account and its posts, the post read, which is absolutely not a criticism of Twitter’s previous actions against the Trumps account at the time. where he had one.

The Republican politician had a series of tagged tweets through the social media network around the time of the November 2020 election, before being kicked off the platform after the January 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol.

