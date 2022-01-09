Indonesia juggles with China and the United States

Remark

Indonesia is going through perhaps its most difficult year as it tries to balance vital relations with two relentless rivals, China and the United States.

Each of these powers tries to force Jakarta to side with its side, despite the fact that such a choice is practically impossible for Indonesia.

Indonesia had to navigate carefully between Russia, China, and the United States throughout the Cold War. But in the new Cold War of 2022, the two current main competitors Washington and Beijing are now pushing openly and firmly.

In response, Indonesia is moving towards projecting strategic military might beyond its own chain of islands, capitalizing on its position straddling one of the world’s most important maritime choke points. connecting the Indian Ocean to the Pacific.

He sees an urgent need to do so, given the competition and challenges from China, India and Australia, as well as other member states of the Association of South Asian Nations. East (ASEAN) and world powers, although all the challengers are also Jakarta’s main economic allies.

Speaking at the Manama-Bahrain Dialogue in November 2021, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto stressed that strategic defense is a major focus of Indonesian planning. He underscored Indonesia’s desire to maintain an equal distance and friendship with the superpowers, while admitting the difficulties Indonesia faces in complying with its traditional non-alignment. The former general was also seen chatting with the top Israeli diplomat in Bahrain, sparking speculation about a possible warming of Indonesian-Israeli relations.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto hold talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo during the “two plus two” meeting between Japan and the ‘Indonesia at the Foreign Ministry’s Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2021. (David Mareuil / Pool via Reuters)

Indonesia favors defense procurement choices that would free it from any dependence on a single power.

Jakarta is also keenly aware of the creation in September 2021 of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) Defense Pact, but Prabowo played down the negative aspects of AUKUS for Indonesia. The pact’s primary mission of containing China could ease some pressure on Indonesia, ensuring Beijing doesn’t get too heavy on it.

But pressure from Washington is making it increasingly difficult for Jakartas to maintain his non-aligned status.

Meanwhile, civil war escalates in Indonesian West Papua, which was forcibly incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 through an artificial referendum. This largely ignored war will not go away, and Jakarta fears that Australia and some other members of the international community will support an independent West Papua, just as they have supported the independence of Timor-Leste (also known as the East Timor) in 1999-2000. .

The possible loss of West Papua’s gold, copper, oil and timber resources, and control of the eastern part of the channel from the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea, is at the heart of the major economic challenge of Indonesia to be able to achieve a viable strategic position in the near future. It also faces growing economic expectations and the need to address key environmental concerns around the capital, Jakarta.

President Joko Jokowi Widodo, halfway through his second presidential term (ending in 2024), is in a race against time. In some ways, it faces challenges similar to those of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: declining economic growth and insufficient foreign direct investment and foreign exchange reserves, facing the need to significantly increase defense spending.

With a GDP close to $ 1.1 trillion in 2021, Indonesia would appear well positioned to start increasing its regional influence in economic, political and military terms. Australia’s GDP of around $ 1.331 billion in 2020 seems almost static as the Indonesian economy grows, although still not comparable to Australia’s GDP per capita (given Australia’s population is 25.6 million, compared to 273 million. in Indonesia).

Indonesia’s main challenge, however, is the fact that it has a geographically extensive and geopolitically complex internal security framework that has kept the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) preoccupied with domestic issues. As a result, the TNI focused on internal security and the protection of sovereign waters, and without any experience of coalition warfare that would give the TNI the experience required to effectively project its military might.

But now Indonesia’s defense must become one of forward projection, at least to some extent to keep the China People’s Liberation Army at bay where the South China Sea meets the North Natuna Sea. .

To achieve this, Prabowo held meetings in December 2021 with service chiefs to discuss modernizing the country’s primary weapons systems.

The Air Force, meanwhile, has chosen, under serious US pressure, to withdraw from a $ 1.14 billion deal to purchase Russian advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jets. , and instead narrowed its choice to the American-made or French-made Boeing F-15EX Eagle II. AMD Rafale does.

Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo said the Air Force wanted a 4.5 generation fighter. Arguably the Su-35 is the most advanced Generation 4.5 fighter available; the Rafale is next; and the F-15EX is an earlier generation but with significantly improved features.

Of most interest to neighboring Indonesia, however, would be the F-15EX’s extended payload and range.

Fadjar said the Air Force wanted two to three squadrons of new fighter jets and said it was with a heavy heart that the Force gave up hope of getting the Su-35San indicating more pressure it had received from the United States that failure. to make a deal with Russia.

Significantly, having taken Russia out of the equation, Washington would now work to eliminate the sale of second-hand French Rafale fighters, a deal that would have been reached by mid-2021. The Rafale agreement would be less expensive than the F-15EX.

This would only be the beginning. The Air Force has a limited in-flight refueling capacity (two reconverted, very old Hercules KC-130B but with two new Airbus A400M refuellers ordered in November 2021), and very few airborne means of surveillance and command and control, which must be the essence of an effective air force.

Meanwhile, Jakarta welcomes the growing focus of the United States (and AUKUS), but in response it needs to step up its search for a path between two reefs (the United States and China) in order to to perpetually balance the great powers.

Widodo said in June 2021 that Indonesia plans to spend $ 125 billion over the next three years to upgrade and modernize its military equipment. This makes Indonesia an attractive target for US and other defense equipment vendors.

In this balancing act, the United States appears to be leading slightly ahead, as evidenced by angry Beijing reactions to Indonesia in 2021 and Chinese projections into Indonesian waters with research vessels and warships. . Meanwhile, the annual joint US-Indonesian military exercises in August 2021, codenamed Garuda Shield, were the largest ever, involving 4,500 US servicemen.

TNI also continues to enhance its training with regional allies.

Meanwhile, the race has started to find a successor to President Widodo in 2024. Defense Minister Prabowo, who ran against Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, is currently the frontrunner.

