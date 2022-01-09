PM Modi hails the achievement of 2 cr children receiving the first injection of Covid vaccine in a week

Hailing the achievement of more than two million young people aged 15 to 18 vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “Excellent! Well done my young friends”. Prime Minister Modi called for building on the momentum.

He tweeted: “Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let’s keep the momentum going. Urge everyone to follow all protocols related to COVID-19 and get vaccinated, if they haven’t already.”

He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s tweet regarding the feat.

“Protecting young India from COVID-19. Over 2 million children aged 15 to 18 vaccinated against # COVID19 since January 3. Congratulations to all my young friends who have been vaccinated,” he said declared.

Vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 began on January 3 in the country.

Meanwhile, registration of the ‘precautionary dose’ of the Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and over with co-morbidities has started on the CoWIN portal.

The exercise of administering the precautionary dose to these categories of beneficiaries will begin from Monday, January 10.

So far, more than 151.47 crore of Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country. Of which 2 27 33 154 doses of vaccine were administered to adolescents. A total of 88.32 crore people received a single dose of the vaccine while 63.14 crore people were fully vaccinated.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16, 2021, with health workers (HCWs) vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers (FLW) began on February 2, 2021.

On March 1, the Covid vaccination campaign was launched for the elderly and people aged 45 and over with specified comorbidities.

The country launched vaccination for all people over the age of 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination campaign by allowing anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

