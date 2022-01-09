Xi Jinping’s withdrawal into cultural nationalism

By DC Pathak

In his New Year’s message to the nation, Chinese President Xi Jinping continued the process of what has rightly been called the “sinization of Marxism”. He referred to the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” underway and particularly appreciated the young people who pledged to the Party “to make their country strong” and “to keep their pure and true love for the motherland”.





He referred to the historic convergence of the two centenary goals over the past year – the achievement of a “moderately progressive society in all respects after eliminating extreme poverty” on the one hand, and the launch of the mission of “building a modern socialist country for great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” on the other hand – crediting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for both.

Stating that such progress will not be easy, Xi made a note of the cultural moorings of Chinese nationalism by referring to the Yellow River and the Yangtze River as the two “mother rivers of the Chinese nation” and reaching out to “our compatriots from overseas “to compliment them for working so hard.

At the same time, religious affairs in China have been subject to stricter surveillance since 2015, when the sinization was introduced. Over the years, religious beliefs have attracted Party control – they have been pushed towards “alignment with Chinese culture” and rejection of foreign influence.

Above all, it was against the backdrop of accusations of repression in China against Muslims, Christians and Tibetan Buddhists that Xi Jinping spoke at a national conference on “work related to religious affairs” which took place. held in Beijing in early December and stressed the need for religions “to adapt to socialist society in the Chinese context”.

He made an important observation that “while the freedom of belief should be fully implemented”, religion should serve as a bridge connecting “the Party and the government” with the people and urged religious figures and believers to alike. strengthen the recognition of “the homeland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the CCP and socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

He also stressed the desirability of religious activities being carried out within the framework of the provisions of the law – without undermining public order or public health. Classical Marxism – it can be mentioned here – did not reject the right to worship but saw religion as an obstacle to social change. The idea that “religion is the opium of the people” emanates from Karl Marx’s interpretation of “faith in an invented God” as a feeling of “the oppressed masses” which has helped them cope with the limitations that they face. they had in their demands for social change, by making suffering “a virtue”.

Marxism viewed religion as a tool of social control, tracing it back to the phenomenon of the bourgeoisie and the mutually supporting Church and, for this reason, called for a “dictatorship of the proletariat” which eliminated religion from governance.

Communism saw no need for religion in a dispensation that provided “just order”. It can be said, however, that Xi Jinping tamed communism and Marxism to respond to China’s “civilizational roots” and placed “cultural nationalism” at the top as the guiding spirit of progress.

Its primary call for “socialism with Chinese characteristics” is motivated by the strategy of national consolidation which has realized the need to adapt to the multiplicity of religions – Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Protestants and Catholics – widespread in China without compromising socialism, CPC supremacy and the nation’s civilizational heritage.

Xi Jinping in his New Year’s speech referred to Mao Zedong’s “Long March” while recalling how China had progressed as a nation since then, and appeared to claim an even greater mantle for him by suggesting that China had, in its time, made remarkable progress in all fields, from technology to space, to become “a modern socialist country in all respects”.

Xi Jinping launched the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013 to promote economic development and inter-regional connectivity to expand China’s sphere of influence – this is supposed to be used as a major strategy for the march of the China on the economic road to become a Super Power.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) forms the basis of the Sino-Pakistani strategic alliance based on a compromise between these two countries executed at the expense of India. It is a typical illustration of the Chinese policy of combining strategic pursuit and economic progress.

At present, China and Pakistan – India’s two adversaries – are working together, posing a major national security threat at the borders, in Afghanistan and on the international front, requiring a new strategy of countermeasures. which must include preparations to manage two-front warfare.

India is putting in place a thoughtful response to this scenario – ensuring adequate military build-up on the Real Line of Control (LAC), stepping up counterterrorism measures at J&K, and fully supporting Quad to control Chinese aggression in it. ‘Indo-Pacific to help Indian Ocean security too.

A more important emerging role for India is to lead with the United States the effort of the democratic world to face the threat to its security arising from the axis of Marxist China and a fundamentalist Pakistan that is home to Islamic radicals and foment terrorism. This alliance is a new development helping China to strengthen its geopolitical grip in the emerging bipolarity between this ambitious power and the United States.

Xi Jinping has succeeded in gaining full control over the CCP and the state, but he is also placed in dire straits as Chinese president, as tremendous challenges have arisen for him in geopolitics, economics and trade. security on the maritime front. , internal problem of keeping together the various religious communities and demographics and of dealing with the problems of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The democratic powers led by the United States have increased their opposition to China in the military, diplomatic and technological fields. Sinicization is a deliberate approach, but it also betrays a defensive perspective. Certainly, a staging distinct from nationalism which restricts Marxism to keeping the CCP supreme and wants its socialist content to be specially adapted to “Chinese characteristics”, cannot go unnoticed by strategic analysts.

India’s policy towards China is realistic and strong enough – we must live up to the PLA’s tactics on the LAC, maintain our commitment to Quad, step up our diplomatic efforts to expose the sinister Sino military alliance. Pakistan, refuse any commercial leverage effect to China and continue to build our Defense potential as a long-term strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime is to be commended for following all these leads in accordance with India’s status and aspirations as a great world power.

(The writer is a former director of the Intelligence Bureau)

