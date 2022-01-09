Boris Johnson accused of attending mid-lockdown aperitif party in Garden No 10





Boris Johnson is accused of having personally attended an aperitif in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown. Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday opening hours alleging the Prime Minister attended the potentially rule-breaking event with his wife Carrie in May 2020. The newspaper cited three sources as saying that Mr Johnson’s senior private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invitation adding BYOB, which means bring your own bottle or drink alcohol. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7453%"/> Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie (Jacob King / PA) (PA wire) Senior official Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event as part of her probe into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events that unfolded at No.10 during the coronavirus pandemic. Allegations about the gathering, which was said to have brought together 40 people, surfaced this week when Dominic Cummings said he warned at the time that socially distanced drinks would likely be against the rules and should not occur. But the front page report suggesting Mr Johnson himself was present will add to the gravity of the claims. The Prime Minister imposed England’s first lockdown to fight Covid-19 in March 2020 and it wasn’t until June 1 that groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outside. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5289%"/> Dominic Cummings in Downing Street (Jonathan Brady / PA) (AP Archives) Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said: The culture of utter disregard for the rules seems to have taken hold in life in Downing Street since the very beginning of the pandemic. While much of the country struggled with empty shelves and a total lockdown without any meeting with other authorized people, it seems No 10 had parties from the start. Boris Johnson and his team take the country for fools. We need Sue Grays’ independent inquiry report as soon as possible and Boris Johnson must face the consequences of his actions. Ms Gray, a senior Cabinet official, also extended her investigation to the May 15, 2020 garden meeting revealed by a leaked photo showing the Prime Minister and staff sitting around cheese and wine. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Sue Gray (Gouv.uk) (PA Media) Mr Cummings, who was in the photo, insisted in a blog post on Friday that there was nothing illegal or unethical about the day, which he said , was a staff meeting. But the Vote Leave veteran, who left as chief adviser to Downing Street in November 2020, wrote: On Wednesday May 20, the week following this photo, a top No 10 official urged people to take a social distancing glass in the garden. Mr Cummings said he and at least one other special adviser said it seemed to be against the rules and should not happen, adding that he issued the warning in writing so Sue Gray could dig up the original email. We have been ignored. I was sick and went home to bed early that afternoon, but was told this event had definitely happened, he continued. Number 10 and a spokeswoman for Ms Johnson have both been asked to comment on the latest claim.

