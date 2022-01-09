Punjab government transfers Ferozepur SSP after DGP sacked

In a key development, the government of Punjab on Saturday transferred the Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) from Ferozepur Harmandeep Singh Hans. Narinder Bhargav will take over as the region’s new SSP, as per the government order. The change of SSP comes days after a failure in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, en route to Ferozepur, Punjab, by ballot, Prime Minister Modi chose to go by air route due to bad weather conditions. As the prime minister almost reached his destination, his convoy was stranded due to a road blockade in the state. It was stranded for more than 15 to 20 minutes as numerous trucks filled with protesters stood a few feet away.

Viresh Kumar Bhawra the new DGP of Punjab

Earlier today, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya was replaced by Viresh Kumar Bhawra as the new DGP of Punjab. Besides Bhawra, Dinkar Gupta and Prabodh Kumar were also recommended as suitable for appointment to this post by the Packaging Committee of the Union Civil Service Commission.

It is relevant to mention here that since the breach of PM security, a total of nine officers have been dismissed or transferred from their posts.

PM Modi’s security flaw

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, Prime Minister Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday because his safety was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the Prime Minister decided to drive to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainwala. instead of the air route due to the bad weather. According to the Interior Ministry, a major loophole was observed in the Prime Minister’s security, with his convoy being stranded for 15 to 20 minutes about 30 km from the destination due to a roadblock.

Due to the lack of additional security deployed by the government of Punjab as part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that Prime Minister Modi had returned to Bathinda airport. Further, he demanded a detailed report from the Congressional government in the Punjab and demanded strict action. While the MHA as well as the government of Punjab have formed committees to investigate the security breaches, the Supreme Court suspended its activities until January 10 while hearing a plea calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

