Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Guru Gobind Singh’s jayanti





On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the DDMA granted relaxation to worshipers during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers in Gurudwaras on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared photos from his visit to Bihar in 2017 during the celebration of the 350th Parkash Utsav. Twitter / @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his greetings on Guru Gobind Singh’s jayanti, the anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru’s birth, and said the guru’s message of life gives strength to millions of people. people. The Prime Minister also tweeted some photos from his visit to Patna in Bihar. Greetings on Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Parkash Purab. His life and his message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our government had the opportunity to celebrate its 350th Parkash Utsav. Share some glimpses of my visit to Patna around this time. pic.twitter.com/1ANjFXI1UA Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022 Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday expressed his greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s Prakash Parv, and called it the embodiment of courage and compassion. I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji at his 355th Prakash Purab. He was an example of courage, compassion and magnanimity. His efforts to serve the oppressed are widely respected around the world. Our society will remain indebted to its teachings and its sacrifices. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 9, 2022 Guru Gobind Singh’s Prakash Parv is celebrated on January 9 of this year. Born Gobind Rai in Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of the Sikh Gurus in human form. He was enthroned into ‘Guru Gaddi’ at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has granted relaxation to worshipers during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers to Gurudwaras on Sunday. With the contribution of ANI

