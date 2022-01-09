Boris Johnson accused of attending BYOB No10 mid-lock garden party | United Kingdom | News





Downing Street did not immediately deny the report made in The Sunday Times, alleging that the Prime Minister broke lockdown rules during the first lockdown in May 2020. Three sources told the publication that Mr Johnson’s private secretary , Martin Reynolds, had invited officials to the drinks party in an email adding for guests to BYOB (bring your own bottle / booze).

The emails are seen as key evidence in Whitehall authority Sue Gray’s investigation into breaking the rules in Downing Street during the pandemic. The May garden party was said to have brought together 40 people while the Covid restrictions were still in place. Restrictions allowing people to mix outdoors in groups of up to six were not introduced until June 1, 2020 and it was not until July 4 that two households were allowed to mix indoors or outside. One of the alleged witnesses told the Sunday Times that the garden party was “real drinking bout”.

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner lambasted Mr Johnson for “taking the country for fools” and urged Ms Gray’s report to be released as soon as possible. She told the Telegraph: ‘The culture of utter disregard for the rules seems to have been ingrained in life on Downing Street since the very beginning of the pandemic. “When much of the country was struggling with empty shelves and a total lockdown without any meetings with other authorized people, it looks like No 10 had parties from the start. “Boris Johnson and his team take the country for fools. READ MORE: Wages rise as UK ‘no longer depends on cheap labor’

He continued, “On Wednesday May 20, the week after this photo was taken, a senior No.10 official called on people to ‘have a drink from a distance’ in the garden.” Mr Cummings added that he and at least one other special adviser had issued a warning “in writing” stating that “this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen”. He said: “We have been ignored. I was sick and returned to bed early that afternoon, but was told this event had definitely happened. Express.co.uk has contacted No10 for comment on the latest complaint.

