Activist Groups Protest Imran Government’s Appointment of “Extremist Elements” to PoJK





Activist groups are protesting against the appointment by the Imran Khan administration of extremist elements in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to Just Earth News, the central secretary and director of the Foreign Affairs Committee (Brussels and Eastern Europe) of the United Kashmir Peoples National Party (UKPNP) wrote a letter to the chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, David McAllister and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding the appointment of extremists to the PoKJ.

The UKPNP has opposed the Pakistani government and military for deploying undemocratic tools aimed at undermining local governance in the PoJK. In the letter, the group cited the specific case of an associate of a Pakistani army general holding an important post in the PoJK administration after flouting local rules. They said Irfan Ashraf was appointed director general of the Kashmir Cultural Academy even after openly threatening the public with weapons and being seen with Taliban terrorists during elections in the region.

In addition, the UKPNP also mentioned other extremist appointments to the PoJK by the government led by Imran Khan. They mentioned Mazhar Saeed, who received a ticket for the local PoJK legislature elections by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party. They said that previously Saeed was associated with the TTP (Tahreek-i-Taliban Pakistan), which claimed responsibility for several terrorist attacks in the country, including the attack on the Peshawar military school in 2014 which killed more than ‘a hundred children.

Activists shine a light on human rights violations and corruption at PoJK

Citing human rights violations and growing corruption in the region, the activist group also highlighted the problem to EU lawmakers. UKPNP stressed that local youth are deprived of employment opportunities, women are deprived of primary health care and young girls are vulnerable at the hands of the Pakistani military in the region.

In a public meeting, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Workers’ Party also highlighted the issue of those affected by the Patan Sher Khan hydroelectric project. They condemned Pakistan’s hypocritical policy in the PoJK and complained that many mega hydel power projects are being built in the region without any consultation with the PoJK government.

(Image: ANI / AP)

