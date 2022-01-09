The Omicron Opportunity | Taiwan News

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – Chinese dictator Xi Jinping () may have missed a trick when he asked the World Health Organization to skip the Greek letter Xi from its categorizations of COVID-19 variants.

It’s still early days, but the Omicron variant, as it was eventually dubbed, looks increasingly likely to be the global ticket out of the pandemic the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) forced upon it in early 2020.

Thank goodness the CCP propagandists are too busy doing laughable james bond parodies to spot a real opportunity for positive publicity when it arises.

Here in Taiwan, the narrative around Omicron continues to be largely the same as with previous variations. Media hysteria is generating panic, and people who test positive for the new strain, such as those in the Taoyuan Airport cluster, are publicly attacked for putting Taiwanese society at risk.

These attacks are completely unfair. Almost everyone who tested positive for Omicron had mild or no symptoms, and it’s completely understandable that they didn’t immediately conclude they were positive.

Far from being the dangerous new threat that most of our media like to describe, Taiwan must now view Omicron as an opportunity to break out of its self-imposed isolation, to move away from the zero-C OVID policy it has. followed. until now and bring life back to normal.

The proof that this is the right approach is already very clear in data on Omicron from other countries.

First, now that Omicron is in Taiwan, he is here to stay. It is by far the most contagious COVID-19 variant that we have seen so far, and nothing we do now is likely to stop its spread.

Data from rapid increase in infection rates in South Africa (where the variant first appeared), the UK, France and other countries show this too clearly. It would be naïve to think that Taiwan will be any different.

In addition, Omicron’s incubation period appears to be shorter. A study of an outbreak following a Christmas party in Norway found that the average incubation period was only three days, compared to six to 14 for previous variants.

This shortened incubation will make it much more difficult for Taiwan’s impressive test and traceability system and aid the spread of the variant.

The restrictive measures do not seem to have a huge impact either. France imposed strict restrictions during the holiday period, but it still recorded more than 300,000 confirmed cases per day at the time of writing.

Again In England, where far fewer restrictions were imposed, the figure remained below 200,000.

It all sounds pretty gloomy. But in fact, this is good news. Although the Omicron variant is much more transmissible, it is also less severe than the previous variants.

Studies on Omicron in England found, on average, a reduced risk of hospitalization by 20 to 25% and a reduced risk of hospitalization by approximately 40 to 45% resulting in a stay of one night or more.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that the risk of hospitalization with Omicron is around one-third that of Delta. In addition, he practically eliminated the most dangerous variant.

There have been a significant decrease in the number of patients requiring ventilation in the hospital too. The country that has had Omicron the longest, South Africa, at reported similar results.

Perhaps the most crucial figure of all is the Omicron variant death rate, and that is on the decline as well.

In South Africa, the death rate is estimated to be only a quarter of that of previous epidemics. In the UK, COVID-19 data is currently not broken down into different variants, but despite the spike in recorded cases, the death rate from COVID has continued to tumble.

A key factor in handling Omicron appears to be vaccination rates and especially booster shots. Some reports suggested that unvaccinated people are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalized with Omicron than those who received three doses.

Taiwan is now in a fairly good place on vaccination before, but it could be better.

Just over 80% of those eligible received a first dose, while the second dose rate is just over 70%. However, the number of those who received a third is still less than 1%, and that must now be a priority for the CDC.

A growing number of experts now agree that Omicron is good news and is likely to be the way out of the pandemic and back to normalcy. A weaker variant is exactly how the Spanish flu, which swept the world between 1918 and 1920, finally came to an end.

History seems to repeat itself and Taiwan must be prepared to embrace this new reality as quickly and effectively as it handled the previous one.

Trying to exclude Omicron completely is no longer a realistic approach. We need to move beyond our obsession with the number of cases and instead focus on doing everything we can to minimize the number of people hospitalized.

But we also have to accept that some people will get sick from Omicron and others will die. Viruses kill people – it’s just a fact of life.

We have the tools to minimize that now – vaccines – and we need to use them. It’s time for a new boost to get as many Taiwanese vaccinated as they want with three injections of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Now is the time to make the choice to stop hiding and seize the opportunities offered by a variant that will give most people nothing more than a runny nose and a sore throat.

It’s time to stop being afraid of COVID and learn to live with it like we have every other virus in the world. It’s time to seize Omicron’s opportunity and bring Taiwan back to normal.