



There is plenty of hard to believe evidence about the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6 last year, but one of the hardest things to believe is that many Americans claim to think the former president Donald Trump can’t bear to blame for what happened.

To most observers, it seems safe to say that this is a surreal claim. That there had never before been a mob of indignant individuals who stormed the Capitol on January 6, the day electoral votes had been counted for decades, was no coincidence. Never before has the losing candidate in a presidential election repeatedly asserted that he has won, let alone a losing candidate with an internet-powered megaphone and a political base so clearly focused on his personal interests.

Trump spent months before the 2020 election sowing the seeds of his subsequent dishonesty. Since before the 2016 election, he had claimed that voter fraud was rampant in the United States, which it is not. As the coronavirus pandemic shook the plans of election officials, Trump shifted his rhetoric from bogus claims about in-person voting to bogus claims on mail-in ballots.

As November 3, 2020 approached, experts fully expected the pattern that followed: Democrats, more wary of the virus, voted disproportionately by mail which in many places would be counted more. slowly, which means a predictable shift towards Democratic candidate Joe Biden. But for weeks before, and then on election night, Trump attempted to derail that count, insisting that only votes already counted, those who favored him, were enough to constitute victory.

When his defeat was confirmed on the morning of November 7, the real fight began. Trump had previously elevated all of the conspiracy theories of fraud that surfaced in his various phone conversations and in his Twitter feed, but now he has turned that effort more aggressively towards intervening by his political allies against Bidens’ victory.

He had help. Recognizing that Trump’s obsessions were quickly creating small opportunities for profit, his allies built a system to amplify the idea that the election had been stolen. It is important to reiterate that all of these claims about widespread fraud still lack credible evidence or have been explicitly debunked. After 15 months of review, there has been no concrete evidence that the vote has been systematically subverted in a single county, let alone a state or set of states. But it still paid off in attention and money for Trump and his allies to say he had been.

In mid-December 2020, Trump’s attention turned to January 6. Perhaps this was because the Lincoln Project, a former Republicans-led effort centered on needling the president, had identified the day as the day when Vice President Mike Pence would be forced to certify Trump’s loss. But Trump began to explicitly encourage people to come to Washington that day and oppose the election he said was stolen. (At a rally in Georgia two days before the riot, the WiFi password for the press was SeeYouJan6!) So they came by the thousands. The White House was involved in planning a series of events that day, including the rally at the Ellipse in which Trump encouraged attendees to walk to Capitol Hill as he again made false statements about election theft.

Again, it’s weird to even have to rephrase all of this. Obviously, the crowd that day was furious about an election they thought was stolen, and Trump had obviously encouraged them to be there. It is helpful to remember that the scale was important; If 30 Proud Boys had shown up to try and storm the Capitol, it wouldn’t have worked. When hundreds of people decided to do it, it did. And these people were there and crazy because of Trump. He fully turned on the tap on November 3, 2020, and the Capitol was flooded two months later.

And even. In a Washington Post poll with the University of Maryland, nearly a quarter of Americans say Trump is not responsible for what happened on Capitol Hill a year ago. The majority of this group are Republicans, nearly half of whom say they believe Trump bears no blame. No blame. Not only was Trump not the only factor, but Trump was not a factor.

How? ‘Or’ What? How can Americans believe that Trump is not guilty of what happened, given how obvious that guilt is?

I would say there are three reasons.

1. Disinformation

As should be obvious, bogus claims regarding both the election and the riot have been at the heart of efforts to steer Trump away from this violence. It takes many forms, from botched efforts to rationalize its fraud allegations to dishonest presentations about what happened that day.

Fox Newss Tucker Carlson played a central role in this latest effort. He has repeatedly raised unproven or disproved claims about instigating the riot, including in a three-part series focused on the allegation that government actors made it happen. Yahoo Newss Jon Ward took a close look at the series, unsurprisingly finding that Carlson was not making his case. This is not a new development for any of the Carlsons claims.

One form of disinformation that has raged since January 6 is disinformation by omission, a simple failure of the right-wing media to cover what happened in great detail. Fox News, for example, sparingly covered the impeachment that followed the riot. In this recent post-UMD poll, about a sixth of Republicans said they did not believe a police officer was injured by those involved in the riot, a deviation from the reality that perhaps s ‘explain in part by the lack of attention paid to this detail. in the conservative media. Many on the right have isolated footage, like shots of rioters marching on Capitol Hill that day, as evidence that the riot was mostly peaceful, a belief shared by more than a third of Republicans.

2. Rationalization

This has also been the case shortly after the riot as some Trump supporters sought to rationalize what happened by comparing it to the violence and vandalism that emerged after some protests over the summer. 2020.

This isn’t a great comparison for several reasons, including the fact that the scale of this violence has often been grossly overestimated in the conservative media (again, see Fox) and that the Capitol Riot was based on a manifestly false claim about the election. Either way, it’s a strange defense of the rioters to insist that they somehow viewed such actions as justifiable, given what they thought happened the previous summer, as if the bank robbery was justified by a series of burglaries.

It has long been a hallmark of Trump’s support that his claims and behavior must be categorized as acceptability. By January 2021, this process had been streamlined through repeated use. So it’s not that actions were necessarily streamlined in this way by those involved in the riot as it unfolded (although some did) as much as this streamlining was applied. afterwards to diversify the guilt.

It’s understandable. Millions of Americans have invested in the idea of ​​Trump as the salvation of American democracy. This is hard to reconcile with his obvious efforts to undermine the election results and his response to the riot itself as it unfolded, which could, in its most generous form, be described as apathy.

3. Illusion

The simple illusion is less understandable. This overlaps with disinformation, to be sure, but involves a simple rejection of the obvious facts at hand. Like the fact that the riot was caused by antifa, a claim that emerged hours after the riot was debunked and then re-rationalized. The erroneous assessments of what happened that day are innumerable and, in any case, motivated not by observed facts but by the desired result.

None of us are perfectly clear on anything. But on some things, the objective reality is not particularly obscured.

January 6 came because Donald Trump put in place the disinformation she needed and the call to action that energized her. Others also bear the blame, including law enforcement who were unprepared to prevent the attack despite a myriad of warnings, and Trump’s allies, who took his claims and turned them into a market of dishonesty. But it all stems from Trump.

If Trump had held a press conference on November 7, 2020 and announced that he recognized Bidens’ victory, there is no riot on Capitol Hill on January 6. This is fundamentally Donald Trump’s fault, and there is no rational way to dispute it. point.

Philip Bump is a Washington Post correspondent based in New York. He writes the weekly How To Read This Chart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/of-course-donald-trump-bears-primary-blame-for-jan-6/article_1c4456dd-1278-5276-886c-4edff7244660.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

