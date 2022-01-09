Pakistani Imran Khan is ‘shocked’ prime minister





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his shock and sorrow at the deaths of 21 tourists who lost their lives trapped in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall in Murree.

“Shocked and shocked by the tragic deaths of tourists on the Murree road,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted. He further wrote: “Unprecedented snowfall and a stampede of people without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. I ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure prevention. such tragedies. “

After following his tweets and statements for a while, netizens discovered that the Pakistani prime minister was too often “shocked” by the incidents and the instances. “Apparently Pakistani Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI is still in shocking condition. He should be referred to as Shocked PM,” read a net surfer’s tweet.

Apparently the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. @ImranKhanPTI, is still in a state of shock. He should be called PM shocked. pic.twitter.com/WgM8NJawDR

– (@Fzk_kkk) January 8, 2022

While another Twitter user hinted that he was “shocked” after seeing the trend of microblogging sites with his past tweets that mentioned being shocked by calamities and circumstances. The user wrote: “Be shocked after seeing your shocked history on Twitter”.

Be shocked after seeing your shocked story on twitter #Murree #MurreeAlert #murreetragedy #MurreeIncident #MurreeDeaths pic.twitter.com/3NfdgHxaal

– Muhammad Tayyub (@Eng_Tayyub) January 8, 2022

However, it’s not always that the Pakistani prime minister has used “shocked and saddened” to express concern over unfortunate events, but it marks the most times – thus taking the trend on Twitter with hundreds of snapshots. screen of tweets.

Take a look at a few tweets from the ‘shocked’ prime minister, here:

Shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragic road accident of a bus bound for Rajanpur, near DG Khan, resulting in the loss of 30 precious lives. Called on the government of Punjab to provide prompt assistance and support to the families of the victims.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 19, 2021

Shocked by the horrific train crash in Ghotki early this morning, leaving 30 passengers dead. Asked the Minister of Railways to reach the site and provide medical assistance to the injured and support to the families of the dead. Order a full investigation into railway safety loopholes

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 7, 2021

Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Sabika Sheikh, our Pakistani Honor Roll exchange student, in the school shooting in Santa Fe, USA. My prayers go out to the family – May Allah give them the strength to face such irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/dqgO8lLSAW

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2018

Shocked and saddened by the attack on the house of KP Justice Minister Israrullah Gandapur in DIK, martyring him and 7 other people; injuring more than 20 people.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 16, 2013

Shocked and saddened by the targeted murder of Muzaffar Bangash, 21, a PTI employee in Pehlwan Goth, Khi. Total collapse of law and order. Shameful

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2013

Shocked and saddened by the explosion in Lahore. My prayers go out to the families of the victims and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2017

Posted on: Sunday January 09th, 2022 09:34 IST



