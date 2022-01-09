President Jokowi issues regulations on PMN Holding BUMN Defense





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued Government Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia No. 123 of 2021 Regarding Amendments to Government Regulation No. 16 of 1991 Regarding State Equity Participation (PMN) of the Republic of Indonesia for the establishment of a limited liability company (Persero) in the professional and competent electronics industry sector. PP number 123 of 2021, which was stipulated and promulgated on December 30, 2021, contains capital injections for holding Public enterprises (BUMN) in the defense sector. Cited from the official page of the Secretariat of State, Sunday (09/01/2022), the taking into account of this regulation to support government policies for national economic development, particularly in the defense industry, must change the aims and objectives of the Company (Persero) in the professional electronics industry and The components, hereinafter referred to in the articles of association, are referred to as the limited liability company (Persero) PT Len Industri. In the meantime, in article 2 of the new regulations, it is written as follows: The Company (Persero) has the intention and purpose of carrying on business activities as a holding company in the defense industry in the form of electronics industry, transport equipment, including airplanes and their accessories, shipping, as well as vehicles, weapons and ammunition, and explosives, both military and non-military. , conduct business activities in the defense and other industries, and optimize the use of the Company’s resources on the basis of the principles of good corporate governance. In order to achieve the goals and objectives referred to in paragraph (1), the Company (Persero) carries out the following main business activities: a. holding activities, including the establishment or participation in other entities; b. head office activities; vs. direct or indirect investments; D. corporate / asset restructuring activities; e. management consultancy activities; and F. other activities in order to achieve the goals and objectives of the company as stipulated in the articles of association. In addition to the main business activities referred to in paragraph (2), a limited liability company (Persero) may carry out other business activities within the framework of optimizing the use of resources held by a limited liability company (Persero ) as stated in Articles of Association. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

State-owned enterprises (BUMN) Minister Erick Thohir is currently reviewing plans to reduce the number of state-owned enterprises. Currently, the total number of public listed enterprises is around 142 enterprises and will be reduced to 100 enterprises.

