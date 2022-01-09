Questions arise over Turkey’s role in supporting anti-Indian activities

New Delhi: The emergence of influential groups in Turkey as promoters and protectors of terrorist networks, including the remaining members of ISIS, whose evidence is regularly gathered by intelligence agencies, has opened up another area of ​​concern for it. Indian Security Establishment, which is tasked with keeping tabs on the security scenario in India and beyond. Informed sources believe that it has become imperative to prevent Turkey, under his current leadership, from becoming another safe haven for dispersed terrorist groups, whose ultimate goal, the sources say, is to regroup and lead crippling terrorist attacks across the world, including the United States. States and India.

The recent Financial Action Task Force (FAF) decision to put Turkey on what is colloquially referred to as the gray list, sources said, was taken in light of these worrying developments which included entities in Turkey helping terrorist groups and terrorists to fund themselves.

Various intelligence agencies have warned their legislative leaders against the policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who allegedly used terrorist groups, including ISIS, as an official branch of the Turkish government.

What added to the concern was that despite being explicitly told that its pro-ISIS activities were not secret, the Erdogan government refused to stop them. Last year, in November, it emerged that a social organization, the Turkey Youth Foundation (TUGVA), led by the family of President Erdogan, was recruiting and training young people for secret missions in India, Russia and China. .

The foundation is known to help young Turks secure government jobs in diplomacy, intelligence and security. Under the program, the selected candidates had to be sent to these countries to continue their studies in their respective fields. The four-year program also included instruction and guidance by foreign staff hired by the foundation. The said program is said to have been personally monitored by President Erdogan.

According to a leaked internal report that revealed the existence of this program, an individual named Islamil Emanet, the president of TUGVA, and Bilal Erdogan, the son of the Turkish president, are the masterminds behind the foundation’s operations. The close ties between TUGVA and the Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, are well known.

Sources who followed the events said TUGVA was also working with a charity, the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (Insan Hak ve Hurriyetleri ve Insani Yardim Vakfi, or IHH), which been accused of allegedly aiding Al Qaeda and ISIS. terrorists in the past.

Significantly, the IHH also established links with a controversial Indian organization, the Popular Front of India (PFI), with two of the PFI leaders invited to Istanbul by the IHH in October 2018. The PFI, according to security agencies, is an offshoot of the forbidden. terrorist group, Islamic Student Movement of India (SIMI).

In January 2021, an MEP raised a question in the European Parliament highlighting the issue of Turkish funding for anti-Indian forces. In his question, a Greek parliamentarian, Emmanouil Fragkos, citing two reports from the Indian security services, claimed that Turkey was channeling funds towards the activities of former ISIS operatives in India who sought to radicalize Indian Muslims and to achieve large-scale destabilization through the transfer of know-how.

Radical elements in Pakistan were also helping Turkey, according to Fragkos’ claims. Fragkos alleged that Turkey used state-controlled media and other organizations, including educational institutions and NGOs such as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Yunus Emre Institute. (YEI), the International Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH), Turkey – Pakistani Cultural Association and the Board of Directors of the Turkish Diaspora Youth Academy (YTB), to fund such actions in India .

The parliamentarian further said that Turkish NGOs were also providing funding, apparently in the form of Zakat charity payments as part of Ramadan, to organizations engaged in anti-Indian activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports also mention that TUGVA has close ties with parties and entities in Pakistan, such as Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and its youth wing or the Islamic Organization of Students (SIO). He added that likely Indian students, under scholarship programs, were brought to Turkey and put in contact with Pakistani organizations active in destructive operations against India.

How long will China manage to protect Pakistan and Turkey from the FATF blacklist is a question that arises in these capitals struggling against the effects of terrorism and extremist groups.