Politics
Questions arise over Turkey’s role in supporting anti-Indian activities
New Delhi: The emergence of influential groups in Turkey as promoters and protectors of terrorist networks, including the remaining members of ISIS, whose evidence is regularly gathered by intelligence agencies, has opened up another area of concern for it. Indian Security Establishment, which is tasked with keeping tabs on the security scenario in India and beyond. Informed sources believe that it has become imperative to prevent Turkey, under his current leadership, from becoming another safe haven for dispersed terrorist groups, whose ultimate goal, the sources say, is to regroup and lead crippling terrorist attacks across the world, including the United States. States and India.
The recent Financial Action Task Force (FAF) decision to put Turkey on what is colloquially referred to as the gray list, sources said, was taken in light of these worrying developments which included entities in Turkey helping terrorist groups and terrorists to fund themselves.
Various intelligence agencies have warned their legislative leaders against the policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who allegedly used terrorist groups, including ISIS, as an official branch of the Turkish government.
What added to the concern was that despite being explicitly told that its pro-ISIS activities were not secret, the Erdogan government refused to stop them. Last year, in November, it emerged that a social organization, the Turkey Youth Foundation (TUGVA), led by the family of President Erdogan, was recruiting and training young people for secret missions in India, Russia and China. .
The foundation is known to help young Turks secure government jobs in diplomacy, intelligence and security. Under the program, the selected candidates had to be sent to these countries to continue their studies in their respective fields. The four-year program also included instruction and guidance by foreign staff hired by the foundation. The said program is said to have been personally monitored by President Erdogan.
According to a leaked internal report that revealed the existence of this program, an individual named Islamil Emanet, the president of TUGVA, and Bilal Erdogan, the son of the Turkish president, are the masterminds behind the foundation’s operations. The close ties between TUGVA and the Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, are well known.
Sources who followed the events said TUGVA was also working with a charity, the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (Insan Hak ve Hurriyetleri ve Insani Yardim Vakfi, or IHH), which been accused of allegedly aiding Al Qaeda and ISIS. terrorists in the past.
Significantly, the IHH also established links with a controversial Indian organization, the Popular Front of India (PFI), with two of the PFI leaders invited to Istanbul by the IHH in October 2018. The PFI, according to security agencies, is an offshoot of the forbidden. terrorist group, Islamic Student Movement of India (SIMI).
In January 2021, an MEP raised a question in the European Parliament highlighting the issue of Turkish funding for anti-Indian forces. In his question, a Greek parliamentarian, Emmanouil Fragkos, citing two reports from the Indian security services, claimed that Turkey was channeling funds towards the activities of former ISIS operatives in India who sought to radicalize Indian Muslims and to achieve large-scale destabilization through the transfer of know-how.
Radical elements in Pakistan were also helping Turkey, according to Fragkos’ claims. Fragkos alleged that Turkey used state-controlled media and other organizations, including educational institutions and NGOs such as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Yunus Emre Institute. (YEI), the International Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH), Turkey – Pakistani Cultural Association and the Board of Directors of the Turkish Diaspora Youth Academy (YTB), to fund such actions in India .
The parliamentarian further said that Turkish NGOs were also providing funding, apparently in the form of Zakat charity payments as part of Ramadan, to organizations engaged in anti-Indian activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports also mention that TUGVA has close ties with parties and entities in Pakistan, such as Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and its youth wing or the Islamic Organization of Students (SIO). He added that likely Indian students, under scholarship programs, were brought to Turkey and put in contact with Pakistani organizations active in destructive operations against India.
How long will China manage to protect Pakistan and Turkey from the FATF blacklist is a question that arises in these capitals struggling against the effects of terrorism and extremist groups.
Sources
2/ https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/news/questions-arise-turkeys-role-backing-anti-india-activities
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]