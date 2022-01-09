Boris Johnson accused of missing millions over cost of living crisis





BORIS Johnson has been accused of leaving millions of families out in the cold by failing to tackle the cost of living crisis, with 2022 set to be the year of the squeeze.

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford said the Prime Minister was to blame for looming hardship caused by a toxic concoction of Tory cuts, tax hikes, soaring inflation and government bills. ‘energy.

A recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey found that two-thirds of people said their cost of living increased in the past month. Of these, a quarter of 25% said they were forced to dip into their savings to cover rising costs, and the same proportion said they cut back on basic necessities, including food purchases. . READ MORE: Inflation hits nearly ten-year high in Conservative government’s ‘wake-up call’ A study released by the Resolution Foundation last month warned that families faced a typical income of around 1,200 a year starting in April. The think tank said Omicron’s economic impact is likely to be short-lived, but 2022 will be the year of compression for many households. Blackford said: Boris Johnson is leaving millions of families out in the cold this winter by failing to tackle the catastrophic Tories cost of living crisis that has engulfed the UK. The Prime Minister bears responsibility for this crisis, which has worsened unless the Prime Minister urgently pulls himself together. Blackford called on the UK government to introduce an emergency support program, including a low income energy payment, matching the Scottish Child Payment across the UK, increasing the minimum wage and statutory sick pay and by canceling the reduction of 20 per week in universal credit. READ MORE: ‘Year of the squeeze’: UK households face ‘1,200 shots’ as cost of living rises He added: The UK already has the worst levels of poverty and inequality in North West Europe. Unless urgent action is taken now, the Conservatives will push millions more into misery and poverty. There is no time to waste, he added. Concern over the rising cost of living includes the lifting of the energy price cap in April, with warnings that annual bills could rise from 1,277 to 2,000. Travel costs will rise from April, with rail fares rising 3.8%, the largest increase in nearly a decade, while food prices rose 3.5% in December. Chancellor Rishi Sunak froze income tax thresholds for five years. The Scottish government has also ended the freeze on municipal tax increases, urging local authorities to consider the impact of any increases on households. Yesterday Alba leader Alex Salmond called on the Scottish government to fully fund a municipal tax freeze, after the policy was approved at a meeting of his party. He said: People are now facing unprecedented challenges and additional pressures from the coronavirus, but this year energy bills and other household bills will rise at a rate that is totally unaffordable for many families .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19834346.boris-johnson-accused-failing-millions-due-cost-of-living-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos