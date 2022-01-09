Biden must show strength in the face of threats from Russia and China

It wasn’t 84 years ago that America found itself in a situation like it is today. In many ways, it feels like the world turned upside down in the 1930s. In Europe, we have a nuclear-capable global superpower threatening to invade its little neighbor Ukraine for no apparent reason other than to re-annex a territory that was once part of the former USSR

On the other side of the world, we have another nuclear-capable global superpower threatening to invade a small neighboring island, Taiwan, simply because they think the two nations should be under one government.

In 1937, world leaders worried about Germany and Japan, two strong, bellicose and militarized nations who had shown themselves willing and willing to engulf entire nations in swift and decisive military action, including the reprisal of the world leaders would be weak and ineffective.

Today Russia and China are belligerent nations, eager and willing to engulf their neighbors in swift and decisive military action, also understanding that retaliation from world leaders would be minimal at best. In addition, Russia and China have veto powers in the United Nations Security Council, allowing them to veto any major resolution against them. Such a situation could put an end to any effectiveness which the UN still has at its disposal, as was the case with the League of Nations in 1940.

Russia and China had wanted to move forward with their plans for several years, but the leadership and military might of the United States had been their main deterrent. However, after the debacle in Afghanistan, American leadership was called into question. Now the morale of the most powerful military on Earth is being decimated by their Commander-in-Chief’s COVID restrictions. So far, the Marine Corps has fired 103 personnel, the military has sanctioned 2,700 and will begin firing them in January, the air force has cut 27 and the navy only one at the mid-December, according to NBC News.

Like Hitler, Putin takes a firm stand against the United States, declaring: Moscow will have to take adequate military-technical measures if the West continues its aggressive race on the doorstep of our house.

Of course, he is worried about Ukraine joining NATO, as were many other members of the former Soviet bloc. Putin continued: We have nowhere to retreat, NATO could deploy missiles in Ukraine that would only take four or five minutes to reach Moscow. They pushed us to a line that we cannot cross. They got to the point where we just have to tell them: Stop!

Putin has placed thousands of troops and assault vehicles on the border with Ukraine, waiting to see if President Biden really has the will to back Ukraine, or to pull out and allow Russia to l ‘engulf.

In the east, China has deployed heavy bombers and warships in Taiwanese territorial waters to test the global response. Taipei’s Taiwan News reported Thursday, December 9, that Chinese state media have warned that Chinese forces will attack U.S. troops if they attempt to come to the aid of Taiwan when the reunification force invades.

To prepare for such military action, over the past 10 years, China has built massive bases on islands in the South China Sea containing large airfields equipped with surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles. These island bases were designed as a defensive ring around Taiwan to prevent any other country from trying to stop such an invasion.

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Taiwan News reported that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that a scenario in which Russia and China simultaneously attack l ‘Ukraine and Taiwan will never happen.

On December 9, 2021, Chinese state-owned company Global Times questioned the United States’ resolve to defend Taiwan, if in fact it was under attack by the People’s Liberation Army.

There is no doubt that Putin and Xi Jinping discussed this situation, just as AdolfHitler and Japanese Prime Minister Fumimaro Konoe did in the late 1930s. The only difference is, will President Biden have the gut courage to act and build a coalition capable of acting quickly to stop World War III?

This is the opinion of Gerry Feld, whose column is published on the second Sunday of the month. He writes on issues from a conservative perspective and is a published novelist.