New year, new ambitions for companies – James Rowbury





After trading resumed, the benchmark was more than 8% lower, but so far the market has been shielded from the chaos that has engulfed the country. After a protracted currency crisis, investors were ready to hold stocks, betting that a weaker pound was good for exporters. Even after the fall, the Turkish market remains in positive territory, up more than 40 percent this year in terms of local currency. It might sound like good news, but in dollar terms it has fallen 36%. The declines continue as the Turkish lira has fallen another seven percent to an all-time low as the country’s central bank cuts interest rates despite annual inflation hitting an all-time high of over 20 percent . On Monday, December 20, the pound fell another 6%, but has since recovered all of its rapid one-month depreciation. Register to our Business newsletter Register to our Business newsletter These types of fluctuations are unusual in the forex markets. The appreciation came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a program to encourage savers across the country to keep their money in lira by offering to compensate for losses suffered by holders of pounds deposits if its declines relative to others. currencies exceed the interest rates promised by the banks. After the rate cut, Turkish leaders announced a 50 percent minimum wage hike in the new year. While this can be good social policy, it adds additional inflationary pressure on the country by creating a feedback loop between inflation and wages. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5217%"/> James Rowbury, Head of Investment Research, Redmayne Bentley. As the rate of inflation increases, the minimum wage catches up, but increasing the minimum wage creates more inflation and so on. According to the Turkish government, the devaluation of its currency will make the country’s exports cheaper and foreign consumers will buy more Turkish products. While this may be true to an extent, it comes at a high cost. Turkey is heavily dependent on imports and the depreciation of the pound is thus becoming a double-edged sword for the economy. Turkey is heading in the same direction as Venezuela and many economists are closely watching what happens next for the country. In the United Kingdom, challenger bank Monzo is starting the new year with great ambitions. The company has seen its valuation reach 4.5 billion dollars thanks to recent investments by Chinese technology group Tencent. The recent development points to a rapid recovery in Monzos’ fortunes after a rocky start to the pandemic that crushed her valuation and even sparked outside warnings that she may struggle to stay afloat after losses reaching 130 million in 2020. The company also faced several regulatory setbacks. last year, including a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into potential violations of anti-money laundering laws. In October last year, it withdrew its application for a U.S. banking license after regulators said it was unlikely to be approved. The company ignored last year’s offsets and is now focused on providing a wider range of services. He is currently exploring new developments, such as a platform for retail investors to invest in stocks. This could include cryptocurrency trading, although these plans are at an early stage and not yet concrete. In Yorkshire, Faradion Ltd, a specialist in battery technology has been acquired by an international group in a € 100 million deal. It is officially confirmed that Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, has purchased Faradion for a total enterprise value of 100 million euros. Reliance New Energy has committed to invest 25 million euros as growth capital to accelerate commercial deployment. Please note that this communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares of the mentioned investments. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and you may get back less than what you invested.

