Fund for favors: Geidt in rush to reopen PM flatbed investigation | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s ethics counselor has been accused of failing to investigate a possible fund-for-favors scandal after the PM was cleared of breaking the rules for renovating his Downing Street apartment.

Christopher Geidt closed his investigation without commenting that Johnson was seeking funds for works from a conservative donor while promising to consider plans for a major exhibition. Expectations have also faded over the pursuit of yet another investigation, led by parliament’s standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone.

However, it emerged that the UK’s data watchdog had opened an investigation into the Cabinet Office after a complaint it failed to publish the WhatsApp messages exchanged between Boris Johnson and the Tory peer who funded the renovation of his apartment, David Brownlow.

Pressure on Lord Geidt to reopen his investigation intensified on Friday evening when Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner said her decision to close the case raised a number of serious concerns and questions.

She claimed that the initial finding that Lord Brownlow had altruistic and philanthropic motives to pay for the apartment renovation, and that there was no reasonably perceived conflict, seemed undermined by the WhatsApp messages.

The existence of the messages emerged as part of an election commission investigation that ended in December, but their content was not released until Thursday.

They showed Johnson told Brownlow that parts of his No.11 apartment were a tip and that he wanted his decorator to linger over them, asking if he could put her in touch for approvals . The Prime Minister added: the PS am on the big exhibition plan Will come back.

In his response, Brownlow said he would sort it out and approval is a snap as it’s just me and I know where the problem will come from, adding: Thanks for considering GE2 .

The large exhibition project was supported by Brownlow, who met several weeks later to discuss it with then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. Johnsons spokesperson confirmed on Friday that No.10 forwarded an investigation into the suggested event to the Dowdens Department.

Johnson was forced to offer a humble and heartfelt apology for not remembering the messages, and blamed security concerns when his personal phone number was posted online for not having access to the phone on which they were.

Rayner said it was irrelevant whether Brownlow’s motives were altruistic, and added: The problem is that a reasonable person could surely perceive that his financial relationship with the Prime Minister provided him with privileged access in government, and this relationship was not declared at the time.

Rayner accused Geidt of keeping Johnson at a much lower level of potential conflict of interest than that spelled out in the MPs’ code of conduct, adding: This suggests that you will impose a lower level of transparency on ministers than MPs from backbench.

She asked Geidt to release a new or amended report, but important Whitehall sources have played down such a possibility. It’s probably not going to go anywhere, one said. I am sure Lord Geidt will respond to you politely.

As Stone awaited the conclusion of the Election Commission and Geidts investigation before proceeding further, the Standards Commissioner was unlikely to launch her own investigation. Indeed, Johnsons’ apartment was used by him in a ministerial capacity, meaning that any potential wrongdoing would have to be judged against the ministerial code.

Rayner on December 9 called on Stone to open an investigation into whether Johnson broke the rule that MPs must be honest, given the non-disclosure of texts with Brownlow. However, even if Stone rejects it, Labor could file a separate complaint based on new evidence that emerged this week.

The code of conduct for MPs makes it clear that ministers are bound by the ministerial code, which is not enforced by the standards commissioner. But he adds that allegations of non-compliance with the rules on lobbying for reward or consideration fall within Stones’ scope.

In further criticism of the Geidts inquiry, Labor lawyers wrote to him on January 4 after press reports suggested Johnson would be cleared of breaking the ministerial code. Law firm Edwards Duthie Shamash said Geidts’ apparent failure to get the WhatsApp messages was more than regrettable.

Geidt was accused in the letter of failing to ask the research questions necessary to uncover the truth about this matter and that such breaches should not allow the prime minister to escape the consequences of apparent breaches of the ministerial code.

The lawyers added: Recent briefings have done little to restore the confidence of my clients in the processes that you chair. Geidt did not respond, but his office said in response to another letter sent several weeks earlier that it was generally not appropriate for him to engage in legal correspondence regarding the performance of his duties.

Separately, the Cabinet Office is under investigation after being questioned in an access to information request for all correspondence between Johnson and Brownlow, but claimed there was nothing to hand over.

The data watchdog, the Information Commissioners Office (ICO), received a letter from Rayner in December expressing concern that the Election Commission report uncovered texts exchanged between Johnson and Brownlow. We are currently investigating the handling of this request, a senior ICO official confirmed in response, saying it was a real case.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, defended Geidt, saying he was highly respected and had a very fiercely independent role.

Downing Street said Brownlow had received no special treatment. Ministers have a range of ideas and proposals brought to them by various people through MPs, through other parties, the Johnsons spokesperson said.