The soft landing program of Anies Baswedan, Gibran and Jokowi?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Apart from the president, the most contested position is that of Governor of DKI Jakarta. Almost all political parties and political elites want to establish their influence in the nation’s capital.

In addition, one has the impression that the post of governor of DKI, in addition to being close to economic resources and popularity, is also a springboard to fight in the race for power at the central level.

The case of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who was elected president after serving as governor of DKI seems to be a case law as well as an example for politicians to compete for the seat of governor of DKI.

It is therefore natural that the position Anies Baswedan completed this year and the fact that Pilkada DKI takes place in 2024, many political parties are starting to compete to prepare their best candidates.

DKI deputy chairman Jakarta DPRD who is also a politician of the Gerinda M Taufik party, for example, stole the start by citing several names, including that of DKI deputy governor A Riza Patria, as a candidate to replace Anies.

The NasDem Party Won’t Lose, the government support party that has recently been quite friends with Anies Baswedan, has come up with the name fool rich North Jakarta, Sahroni.

Meanwhile, for Golkar, they are preparing Ahmed Zaki Iskandar, the president of the DKI Golkar DPD and currently the regent of Tangerang, as a candidate for the post of governor of the DKI. Azaki is even ready to race in the DKI Pilkada 2024.

The PDIP does not want to be left behind, the ruling parliamentary party has also prepared its own candidates. Although at the same time appeared the figure of the Secretary General of the Presidency (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono, who would replace Anies.

(Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo / Screenshot @gibran_rakabuming)

Heru is a familiar figure in the DKI Jakarta bureaucracy. He had held several strategic positions when Jokowi and Ahok were in power. His last post was as Head of DKI Jakarta Regional Asset Financial Management Agency (BPKAD).

His close relationship with Jokowi-Ahok has also led to rumors that Heru’s presence in the Jakarta gubernatorial candidate market is closely linked to the figure of RI 1.

However, on one occasion, PDIP Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said something different. Hasto explained that the party with the big bull symbol has cadres who are ready to take the position of DKI 1, both cadres include the mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini.

The appearance of the figure of Gibran is interesting to observe. Gibran is the eldest son of President Jokowi. He is currently the mayor of Solo with an eligibility rate of over 80%.

Many political analysts argue that Gibran is the crown prince as well as the successor of Joko Widodo’s political line. This analysis does not seem excessive, for in Jokowi’s nuclear family, only Gibran is ready to enter politics. Meanwhile, Kaesang tends to take care of the banana trade and takes care of Persis Solo.

Indeed, besides Gibran and Kaesang, there is the figure of the mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution in the Jokowi family. However, if you look at the political map ahead, Bobby’s chances of entering the political contest at the central level are not as strong as Gibran’s. Additionally, Bobby was recently nominated as a potential candidate for the governorship of North Sumatra.

Gibran and Jokowi’s diagram

News that Gibran will be brought to Jakarta has actually been circulating since last year. At the time, a politician from a coalition party mentioned Gibran as part of the ploy soft landing The government of Joko Widodo.

However, at the time, it was not clear which province would become a political port for Gibran, whether DKI Jakarta or Central Java.

The statement by the elite of the PDIP who was preparing Gibran for the DKI Jakarta met all the political predictions and speculations of the time. The PDIP seems to see that although it is often associated with political dynasties, Gibran still has a fairly high electoral effect.

This choice makes the most sense for the PDIP, especially since its other cadres, namely Tri Rismaharini or Risma, have recently been in the spotlight because of their controversial actions.

Another significance of Gibran’s presence also relates to the political constellation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. As is known, the pattern of forming political strongholds in 2022 has become increasingly evident.

With the naked eye, the audience can already judge which part A tends to go and Figure B has a preference for which side.

In this position, Jokowi has an interest in maintaining his position in front of the renounce the kingdom in 2024 later. Jokowi certainly does not want his fate to resemble that of other political dynasties, put the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono race, who began to lose prestige and were pursued by business after he no longer held the reins of power.

Or the Cendana dynasty, which lives with the shadows of the past and so far there has not been a single race in the Cendana dynasty capable of to recover after being beaten by a wave of reform.

Gibran and Bobby’s names, however, are big enough investments for the Jokowi breed to survive amidst the dynamics of national politics which tend to be dynamic.

Gibran’s existence will also be a balance, if the reins of power are later shifted to a regime that is not pro-power at the moment.

Although it is difficult to avoid, Jokowi certainly doesn’t want to take risks, his ambitious plans fail aka blocked if the executive leader later contradicts his vision and mission.

Currently, among the three most eligible personalities, only Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto, who are likely to pursue Joko Widodo’s vision and mission.

And even then, with the record that Prabowo’s political line will not change by 2024. If that changes, practically the only hope is in the hands of Ganjar Pranowo.

Meanwhile, Anies Baswedan, it looks like it will be difficult to meet President Jokowi’s wishes, in fact what happened Anies could have used the Jokowi government’s political loophole to win votes if he was later running in the 2024 presidential election.

For example, campaigning not to move the capital to win votes from the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) or those who do not want the capital to move to Kalimantan.

It should be noted that Anies is the only figure outside of government who has the highest eligibility. SMRC or political observer Hendro Satrio even predicts that the one strongest candidate who will be able to fight Anies if he runs in the 2024 presidential election is Ganjar Pranowo.

This scheme can be implemented with a record that there is no change in eligibility, the political card or Anies does not show up for the presidential election of 2024. If Anies does not move forward, of course the scheme soft landing Jokowi’s government will run smoothly. But if Anies goes ahead, the only way for Jokowi and his coalition is Yes.. bring reward.

