By denouncing Trump, old-guard Republicans get renamed





Washington – Just hours after Joe Biden’s speech marking the anniversary of the assault on Capitol Hill in which he warned of serious threats to American democracy, another scene captivated political observers in Washington.

In the House of Representatives, a minute’s silence to remember the shocking events of January 6 drew an unexpected guest: former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Voting was already over for the week, so most members had already left town, but a few stayed for the symbolic occasion on Thursday.

On the left, more than a dozen Democrats held their hands over their hearts, silently remembering the violent riot by Trump supporters, who knocked on the doors of the same chamber a year ago, attempting to stop Biden’s victory certification.

On the right, only two Republicans were present the representative of Wyoming, Liz Cheney, and her father, vice-president of the former president George W. Bush.

After the ceremony, when asked why all the other Republicans chose not to attend, old Cheney who in the 1980s occupied the seat now occupied by his daughter replied: 10 years. “

The words quickly spread in political circles: one of the leaders of the American invasion of Iraq, an arch-neoconservative, denounces the leadership of his own party.

“What Dick Cheney did was remarkable and commendable,” said Allan Lichtman, professor at the American University in Washington.

With Donald Trump dominating the Republican Party, dragging it further to the right, any Republican who opposes rehabilitating their image to some extent with the moderate mainstream, he explained.

George W. Bush, once criticized for his costly “war on terror”, has a new reputation as an advocate for immigration. Colin Powell, the man who assured the UN that Iraq possessed chemical weapons, was honored as a brilliant military leader after his death.

By criticizing Trump, these men have reset their image, but as Lichtman is quick to note, these “Grand Old Party” retirees have little to lose.

But Liz Cheney “is jeopardizing her own political career,” Lichtman said.

The 55-year-old Republican was first elected to the House in 2016, and quickly rose through the ranks, securing a leadership position in 2019.

A traditional conservative, she largely supported the Trump presidency until January 6, 2021.

Following the assault on Capitol Hill, Cheney voted for Trump’s second impeachment along with a handful of other Republicans, many of whom have announced their retirement.

For any candidate for re-election, the former president has promised to support his opponents.

Cheney, who once opposed same-sex marriage while having a lesbian sister, a point of view she has since reversed, has now emerged as the main voice of anti-Trump Republicans, a position that has distanced her from her own party.

In May, she was removed from her post as House leader, to be replaced by a Trump loyalist.

Cheney, whom Trump called “disloyal” and “hawkish,” is one of only two Republicans on a House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack.

Republican leaders have attempted to criticize the committee as a partisan witch hunt, which Cheney’s presence undermines.

Lichtman believes that in the long run, Cheney “will be remembered as a bugle, almost a lonely principled voice within the Republican Party.”

The cost she is paying could become clear later this year, with Trump backing his main Republican challenger in the midterm election.

