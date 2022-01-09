Politics
China Targets Lithuania Against Taiwan, Strikes Global Supply Chains | World news
The Chinese import sanction on little Lithuania is a veiled threat for other members of the European Union (EU) not to question Beijing. The point is, Xi Jinping’s regime is targeting global supply chains to punish a small country.
With China blocking imports from Little Lithuania, including those containing parts of Lithuania, in retaliation for allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius, Middle Empire Wolf Warrior diplomacy has started to fall. target global supply chains.
In the past, wine imports from Australia were halted after Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and salmon imports from Norway were halted after a Chinese dissident received the award. Nobel Peace Prize.
Read also | Chinese army builds bridge in illegally occupied area (India)
The Chinese import sanction on little Lithuania is a veiled threat for other members of the European Union (EU) not to question Beijing. The point is, Xi Jinping’s regime is targeting global supply chains to punish a small country. While a Chinese spokesperson denies having blocked imports containing Lithuanian components, the blow is dealt to German auto suppliers as their precious cargo is said to languish in Chinese ports. Germany and France are the beneficiaries of a close economic relationship with China, which often uses this leverage to dilute any diplomatic action against Beijing on human rights envisaged by the EU. German auto industry players as well as multinational companies, reeling from the powerful Chinese action, are already pressuring Lithuania to rename the Taiwanese office in Vilnius and warning the small EU country to back down as the German subsidiaries are in danger. German CEOs are known to have warned their political leaders not to conduct conflicting foreign policy with China, clearly showing how Beijing’s economic influence works on a global scale.
Incidentally, the US Congress passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban the entry into America of products made by forced labor in the Sinkiang region. American multinationals are preparing for the day when the law becomes law.
While Lithuania’s total exports to China were just $ 350 million in 2020, with the trade balance largely in Beijing’s favor, Xi Jinping’s regime has extended sanctions to hurt global supply chains including Lithuanian coins.
Read also | Insight on India: China to appoint special envoy to Horn of Africa
Lithuania, Australia and Norway are examples to show that Beijing refuses to accept criticism and that India was the first to bear the brunt after the 14th Dalai Lama was housed in Dharamshala in 1959. C It is then the supreme leader Mao Zedong who made an example. of India by launching the 1962 war across the 3488 km Line of Current Control (LAC). Since then, Beijing has not ceded an inch to India as it relentlessly pursues the superposition of the 1959 line (first unveiled by Prime Minister Chou En-Lai) on Ladakh ALC and claims the Arunachal Pradesh like southern Tibet even though it recognized the same McMahon. Line as border with Myanmar.
Under these circumstances, little is expected of the 14th round of Indo-Chinese military dialogue to resolve the Ladakh LAC and roll back the PLA aggression over the years. Obviously, for the PLA, the LAC has now evolved into a Line of Control (LoC) with rapid military infrastructure upgrades along the line still awaiting resolution.
