Boris Johnson warned of reducing free lateral flow testing

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Boris Johnson that the reported plans to end universal free lateral flow testing would be a totally wrong approach to tackling the coronavirus.

Labor joined her in urging the Prime Minister to oppose the move after it was reported that they may be limited to high-risk settings such as nursing homes, hospitals and nursing homes. schools and people with symptoms.

Sunday Times also said the announcement, which could come in a few weeks, could include a reduction in the NHS Test and Trace system.

Sources in Downing Street disputed the report and said it was too early to say what the future holds for free side flows.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish government did not agree with the move, but if Mr Johnson was really considering this it would be completely wrong.

It’s hard to imagine many things that would be less helpful in trying to live with Covid, she tweeted.

She asked what would happen to UK country funding for Barnett Formula testing if the Westminster government goes ahead, adding: Testing is so vital that we will have to consider continued funding, but then it would come from existing budgets.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: It would be the wrong decision at the wrong time.

Testing is absolutely essential in keeping infections under control and avoiding the need for additional restrictions that impact our lives, livelihoods and freedoms.

This additional cost will also affect families at a time when they face a crisis in the cost of living. This means that people simply won’t take them, putting others at risk.

His penny-wise and pound-silly.

Rapid tests were made available to everyone in England, crucially including those without symptoms, in April.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Jane Barlow / PA)

They were seen as a key way to remove the virus and gave people confidence to mingle safely with loved ones, especially around Christmas time as Omicron cases skyrocketed.

But the Sunday opening hours report suggested that there are concerns in Whitehall about their costs.

A government spokesperson did not ask if access to free tests would be reduced in the future, and instead said: Anyone can continue to get free tests and we continue to encourage people to use rapid tests when needed.

Testing continues to play an important role in helping people go about their day-to-day lives, keeping businesses running and keeping young people in school.

Despite case rates reaching record highs after Omicron’s emergence, hospital admissions and deaths have not followed the same trajectory, this being attributed to vaccination and the new strain being considered less fatal. .

Professor Mike Tildesley, a member of the Government’s Pandemic Influenza Science Modeling Group (Spi-M), said on Saturday that the variant may be the first ray of light for Covid-19 to become endemic and easier to live with.

What might happen in the future is that you might see the emergence of a new less severe variant and ultimately in the long term what happens is Covid becomes rampant and you have a less harsh version, he told Times Radio.

It is very similar to the common cold that we have lived with for many years.