Indicator survey: 71.4% of the public satisfied with Jokowi’s performance





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Up to 71.4 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi based on recent results Survey Indonesian political indicators. Indonesian Political Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said the variable that most influenced the level of public satisfaction with the president was economic conditions. “Both nationally and nationally, those who say the condition [ekonomi] have improved, there is an increase. This explains why those who are satisfied with the performance of the president reached 71.4%, “he said during a virtual press conference on Sunday (09/01/2022). Then, Burhanuddin continued, satisfaction with the president’s performance was also influenced by the government’s handling of the controlling factors of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, satisfaction with the President’s performance in this survey has increased significantly compared to the results for mid-last year or July 2021 which were only 59%. Meanwhile, the vaccine titled “Post-Covid-19 economic recovery, pandemic fatigue and electoral dynamics before the 2024 elections, will be held from December 3 to 11, 2021. This survey was conducted among 2,020 respondents with a base sample of 1,020 respondents distributed proportionately in 34 provinces and an addition of 800 respondents from East Java. Assuming a simple random sampling method, a base sample size of 1,220 respondents has a margin of error of about 2.9% at a 95% confidence level. Watch the selected videos below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi survey quality content

