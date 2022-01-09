Pak PM faces massive criticism from opposition and citizens for callous remarks on Murree snowfall deaths





Opposition leaders in Pakistan and citizens blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan for his callous remarks on the Murree snowstorm tragedy, as the Prime Minister blamed tourists for the deaths in the snowfall, claiming that the rush of people left the administration “unprepared,” local media reported.

“Shocked and shocked by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and a stampede of people proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administration off guard, ”Imran Khan said in a tweet on Saturday.

His remarks drew massive criticism from leaders of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz and citizens on social media, as he blamed the incident on tourists rushing to the scene without checking the weather conditions. , Geo News reported.

This statement is the height of your indifference, cruelty and incompetence, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

She demanded Imran Khan’s resignation for his callous remarks saying, “corruption” and “incompetence” aside, Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign after blaming those who lost their lives.

Demanding responses for his “criminal negligence,” Marriyum regretted that such a statement came from a man who claims to want to model Pakistan on Madina, according to Geo News.

Imran Khan’s comments were also criticized by PML-N vice president Pervaiz Rasheed.

He called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to pick up on his “ruthless, cruel and stupid” tweet. Calling Imran Khan a “callous person,” PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Metrology Department (PMD) issued a warning on December 31 regarding the heavy snowfall and “everyone in the government was sleeping ”.

PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal also attacked Imran Khan. “He’s now blaming people for not checking the weather before coming. Those who brought such a person to the Prime Minister’s office will taste Allah’s wrath for the suffering of the people, ”Iqbal said, quoting Geo News.

At least 23 people have died in Murree in Pakistan after their vehicles were stranded following heavy snowfall overnight Saturday. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Murree calamity had struck and imposed a state of emergency in 1122 hospitals, police stations, administrative offices and relief services.

The Pakistani military was called in for help as around 1,000 cars were stranded at the hill station as the Chief Minister of Punjab issued instructions to speed up rescue work and provide aid to stranded tourists, Dawn reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/world/pak-pm-faces-massive-criticism-opposition-citizens-insensitive-remarks-murree-snowfall-deaths-1503037329.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos