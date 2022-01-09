Puan Maharani urges government to control prices of basic necessities





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Speaker of the House of RepresentativesMrs. Maharani urged the government to immediately control the soaring prices of basic necessities, in particular cooking oil. According to him, this measure must be taken by the government immediately because the high prices of basic necessities have increased the burden on the population during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Several basic needs, such as eggs, onions and peppers, have not stabilized since the end of last year. Even cooking oil is still expensive, although the government has given a price of benchmark of Rp 14,000 per liter, ”Puan said. in a press release received. CNNIndonesia.com, Sunday (9/1). He reminded President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to immediately ask his cabinet to control the price of basic necessities. Puan also highlighted the prices of basic necessities which remain expensive, even though it entered the second week of early 2022. “The ministries concerned and the regional governments must quickly carry out the directives of the president, immediately control the prices of the basic necessities in order to reduce the burden on the population”, he added. Especially for cooking oil, Puan called on the government to evenly distribute the subsidized cheap cooking oil. According to him, the price of cooking oil on the market is still around Rp 20,000 per liter. Puan also called on the government to exercise strict monitoring of subsidized oil stocks which are still very scarce in the market. “The distribution of cheap subsidized oil must also be evenly distributed across all regions so that it can be felt by the people,” the PDIP politician said. Puan also reminded the government to prepare technical instructions for local governments regarding the distribution of cheap cooking oil subsidies. In this way, he said, local governments can act quickly to implement the subsidized cooking oil program in their regions. “We are also supporting the regional government to organize as many cooking oil operations as possible to help the community, especially the lower middle class people whose economy has not been stable in due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “Puan said. For information, the Ministry of Public Enterprises (BUMN) organized additional market operations for cooking oil. The market operation led by PT Perkebunan Nusantara (Persero) or PTPN in Kuala Tanjung, North Sumatra on Saturday (8/1) was directly observed by SOE Minister Erick Thohir. Erick indicated that the market operation was carried out according to the directives of President Joko Widodo with a target of 1.2 million liters of cooking oil. “As directed by the President, the Ministry of BUMN and PTPN are carrying out additional market operations, of which we will also contribute part of the 1.2 million liter target, but the product brands will be different thereafter.” , said Erick. Erick added that Plantation Holding subsidiary PT Industri Nabati Lestari (INL) is currently developing the production of crude palm oil derivatives (CPO). (month / agn)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20220109110111-20-744333/puan-maharani-desak-pemerintah-kendalikan-harga-kebutuhan-pokok The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos