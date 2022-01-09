Pak dead in heavy snowfall: Prime Minister Imran Khan faces criticism for “insensitive” remarks, South Asia News





While Pakistan is still in the grip of the crisis due to heavy snowfall, Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to have been caught in another storm.

Khan has been criticized by the opposition and citizens of the country for comments on the Murree incident.

Shocked and overwhelmed by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and a rush of ppl proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. To have ordered an investigation and put in place strict regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

In the hill station, more than 22 people were killed after heavy snowfall. These people froze to death after getting stuck on the roads.

The opposition said the ruling PTI government has grown accustomed to blaming others for their own mistakes, Geo News reported.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister said: “Shocked (and) upset by the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall (and) a stampede of (people) proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator off guard. ”

The reaction was not well received by the opposition and the population in general. They called it a “callous and shocking response”.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “This statement is the height of (your) indifference, cruelty and incompetence.”

PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal called Khan a “callous person” and said the Pakistan Metrology Department (PMD) issued a warning on December 31 regarding heavy snowfall and that “everyone in the government slept “.

During this time, all major highways in Murree were cleared of traffic. About 600 to 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night, according to the Punjab police spokesperson.

Much love for these heroes The Pakistani army, as always, came to the aid of its people. As always, the Pakistani army helped people regardless of their lives. This is why every Pakistani is proud of our strength. # Nathiagali # Murree Carbon monoxide pic.twitter.com/AyN6EC3YZR

Waqas Akhter (@ waqasakhter077) January 8, 2022

All the tourists were rescued before dark and taken to safe places. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar will visit Murree on Sunday.

