China could provide assistance and support to help Kazakhstan restore order and develop economy (analysts)

China can offer support in the areas of economic cooperation and assistance, as well as the fight against terrorism, to help neighboring Kazakhstan restore stability and achieve effective reforms and long-term economic development. , according to Chinese analysts, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the government thanked Russia and China, as well as other world leaders and heads of international organizations for the support offered to the country amid the internal disturbances.

The situation in Kazakhstan shows the obvious characteristics of a “color revolution” and the involvement of foreign forces and the “Three Devils” (terrorism, religious extremism and separatism), Chinese analysts said.

On Saturday, Kazinform reported that 4,266 people were arrested by law enforcement following mass riots across Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“There are foreign nationals among those detained”, while the Kazakh security forces arrested more than 100 people in one of the villages in the Almaty region.

A weapons cache containing automatic rifles and firearms was discovered in the Zhambyl area. Police also discovered cartridges, ammunition and stolen goods (bicycles, televisions, cell phones) in a car repair shop in the Kalkaman district of the city of Almaty. An investigation is ongoing, Kazinform reported.

Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently in the Kazakh capital, his spokesman Aidos Ukibai tweeted, Kazinform reported. Ukibai took to his official Twitter account to reveal that Kazakhstan’s first President Nazarbayev is currently in Nour-Sultan, holding a number of consultative meetings and keeping in touch with President Tokayev. Nazarbayev also spoke by telephone with the leaders of some friendly countries, Ukibai said.

“He urges everyone to help the President of Kazakhstan overcome the current threats and ensure the integrity of Kazakhstan,” Kazinform reported.

As Kazakhstan’s neighbor, China will not just sit back and watch when a key partner and friend, who is also a major source of energy under the Belt and Road Initiative “, faces a daunting challenge, Chinese experts said, adding that the current situation appears to be easing but remains far from the full restoration of peace.

In his speech to the nation, Kazakh President Tokayev expressed his gratitude to world leaders around the world, including the presidents of China and Russia and other nations and international organizations who have expressed support for the Kazakh government for that he take firm and swift action to maintain stability and order.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a verbal message to President Tokayev on Friday about the recent large-scale riots in Kazakhstan.

China, Xi said, firmly opposes any force that undermines Kazakhstan’s stability, threatens the country’s security and undermines the peaceful life of the Kazakh people. China also strongly rejects any attempt by outside forces to provoke unrest and incite a “color revolution” in Kazakhstan, as well as any attempt to damage the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and disrupt cooperation between them. two countries. And China stands ready to provide the necessary support to help Kazakhstan overcome the difficulties.

Zhu Yongbiao, professor at Lanzhou University’s Belt and Road Research Center, told the Global Times on Saturday that President Xi’s message was a major show of support for Kazakhstan.

Although China does not need and intend to act as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to deploy peacekeeping forces there, China has the capacity to provide economic and other support, Zhu said.

“The stable regions will gradually lift the state of emergency,” Tokayev said in his speech on Friday, Kazinform reported.

In his speech to the nation, Tokayev thanked residents of areas who maintained peaceful protests. As a result of the dialogue, a compromise was reached, including solutions on pressing socio-economic issues.

Tokayev said in his speech that he would suggest “the necessary reform measures to improve the social situation of the country”.

“While the Russia-led CSTO will offer direct support to help Kazakhstan maintain order and stability, China could offer lasting support to the country to achieve long-term economic development and spur effective reforms for solve the fundamental economic problems that could potentially cause the return of unrest. “said a Beijing-based international relations expert who requested anonymity.

China now cares about the safety of its nationals in Kazakhstan, and it is also necessary for Beijing to keep an eye on the Kazakh situation to prevent the unrest from affecting the stability of Xinjiang, Zhu said, noting that China is also able to provide support in the fight against terrorism. in Kazakhstan within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.