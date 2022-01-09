Erdogan attends the inauguration of the new high-speed rail line

Turkiye inaugurated a high-speed rail line between two of its central provinces on Saturday, with the country’s president attending the event.

Speaking in Karaman province, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of the line’s other terminus in Konya, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that under his rule, Turkiye had renewed almost all of the previously built railway lines since the days of the Ottoman Empire, totaling nearly 11,000 km.

Adding that with additional railways built over the past two decades that figure had risen to more than 13,000, the Turkish president said there were plans to extend the country’s new rail line further to the east to the southern province of Osmaniye, 260 km.

He also noted the efforts to make another railway line underway between the capital Ankara and the eastern province of Sivas an “international route” by extending it to the eastern border of the country.

A separate high-speed line that will link Istanbul to the Kapikule border crossing with Bulgaria will be “very important, especially for our exports,” Erdogan said, also giving further information on other lines under construction.

The event also marked the opening of a faculty of medicine and dentistry in Karaman, as well as social housing.

Erdogan then attended a meeting of the Provincial Advisory Council of the Justice and Development Party (AK), where he announced that the Konya-Karaman line would provide free service for a week.